Early registration open for Midwest Summit on Leadership in Dixon

Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss introduces the next speaker Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Midwest Summit on Leadership held at The Historic: Dixon Theatre. This year's summit will be May 21 at the The Historic: Dixon Theatre. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Registration is now open for this year’s Midwest Summit on Leadership on Thursday, May 21, at The Historic: Dixon Theatre.

Secure your Early Bird Pricing through April 15. The day’s lineup is still being finalized, and organizers will share speaker details soon.

Join aspiring leaders and proven difference-makers for what will be an inspiring experience. Lunch add-ons will again be offered, with both a guided networking session and a lunch workshop available.

Doing your own thing for lunch? Local eateries will again provide easy lunch options for attendees. These will be announced the week before the event.

Space is limited for both lunch sessions.

Early bird tickets are $59 for general admission. For general admission with a lunch option, tickets are $89 with the Guided Networking Session, and $89 with the Lunch Workshop. Both include lunch.

Go to midwestsummitleadership.com to get your tickets and for more information.