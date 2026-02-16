Whiteside County property transfers for Feb. 9-13, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Beech Tree Investments Inc to The Early Years Academy Llc, 508 FRENCH CREEK RD, MORRISON, $710,000

Raylan J Miller to Ricky J Miller, 26586 HAHNAMAN RD, TAMPICO, $336,000

Sheldon H Marks to Joshua J Wade Trust and Rhonda L Wade Trust, 607 GREENRIDGE DR, STERLING, $252,500

Lissa Desplinter and Gerald L Martens Estate to Cole C Young and Ariel E Young, 924 MAIN ST, ERIE, $38,000

Louis J Sedig and Katherine A Sedig to Carl R Leaman and Marilyn J Leaman, 14366 SAWYER RD, MORRISON, $355,000

Carrington Mortgage Services Llc to Sauk Valley Rentals Llc, 227 AVENUE D, ROCK FALLS, $29,900

Ernest Schroeder and Anita Schroeder to Todd R Schroeder and Terry E Schroeder, 435 MAIN ST, ERIE, $0.00

Kill Fish Enterprises Llc to Good Roots Property Rentals Llc, 101 KIMBALL RD E, TAMPICO, and 103 KIMBALL RD E, TAMPICO, $289,000

Shirley S Lawrence to Lisa Lenhart, 2304 22ND AVE, STERLING, $230,000

Luis M Rodriguez and Carmen Cordova to Phillip Wichert, 1604 DILLON AVE, STERLING, $37,000

Carl J Carrillo and Mark A Smeltzer to Jared E Carrillo and Mark A Smeltzer, 1400 24TH ST E, STERLING, $0.00

Kenneth J Hagge to Kenneth J Hagge Trust, 14701 VANS RD, FULTON, and 14707 VANS RD, FULTON, $0.00

Quit Claims

Ricky J Miller to Double R Poultry Llc, 26586 HAHNAMAN RD, TAMPICO, $0.00

Charlin A Hager, Charlin A Nolan Nka and Freddie M Nolan to Freddie M Nolan and Charlin A Nolan, 506 ASH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Dovie Tiemann, Peter Portner Sr, Charles Portner, Leslie Portner, Bruce Portner, and Lulu Portner Estate to Dovie Tiemann, 205 18TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

John Henry Cumby Iii, Marvella Marcella Cumby, and John H Cumby Aka to John H Cumby to Marvella Cumby, 6463 TAMPICO RD, TAMPICO, $0.00

Ashley Nares to Shane D Holldorf and Brenda J Holldorf, 25190 CAPP RD, STERLING, $0.00

Raymond L Churchill and Andrea Churchill to Raymond L Churchill Trust and Andrea Churchill Trust, 1609 STROPES RD, ALBANY, $0.00

Jody M Young and Maggie A Young to Jody M Young Trustee, Maggie A Young Trustee, and Young Family Revocable Trust, 8820 WINTER ST, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Jody M Young and Maggie A Young to Jody M Young Trustee, Maggie A Young Trustee, and Young Family Revocable Trust, 901 6TH STREET W, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Thomas J Field Trustee, Eugene A Field Trust, and Rebecca J Field Trust to Jason A Michel and Michelle Crow, 1323 9TH AVE, FULTON, $172,000

Donald H Baker Trust and Loretta F Baker Trust to Dlb Farms Llc, 2 Parcels: 23-34-100-009 and 23-34-200-001, $0.00

Dianna G Larson Trustee, Eric W Larson Trustee, and Dianna G Larson Trust to Eric W Larson and Guadalupe Larson, 1 Parcel: 11-17-454-002, $0.00