Sauk Valley Bank grows lending team

Sauk Valley Bank has announced the addition of two lenders to its team.

Travis Howell has joined Sauk Valley Bank as vice president of Commercial & Agricultural Lending.

Howell brings lending experience from previous roles, according to a news release. He attended the University of Illinois and has completed specialized training in agricultural finance and commercial lending. As a solutions-oriented, forward-thinking leader with a passion for business and agricultural growth, Howell brings integrity, initiative and effective communication to every client relationship, aligning with SVB’s core values.

His tenure in lending has equipped him with exceptional leadership skills and an expertise in managing complex lending operations, according to the release.

“We’re excited to add another strong community bank lender to our team,” said Joseph Stouffer, chief lending officer. “Travis’s commitment to his customers and experience in building lasting relationships will be a welcome addition. We look forward to having his commercial and ag lending expertise as a resource to the bank and our customers in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.”

Howell is responsible for developing and managing commercial and agricultural loan relationships. He remains focused on building strong deposit and business banking relationships with clients while upholding the highest standards of integrity and service.

Mandi Ballard (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Bank)

Mandi Ballard has joined Sauk Valley Bank as vice president of Agricultural & Commercial Lending. She brings more than 15 years of community banking experience and a lifelong connection to agriculture.

Raised on a small family dairy farm, she understands the unique challenges faced by agricultural producers and business owners, according to the release. Throughout her career, she has built a strong reputation for combining practical judgment, creative problem-solving, and disciplined execution to deliver tailored banking solutions that support both immediate needs and long-term goals.

In her career, she has held senior leadership roles spanning agricultural and commercial lending, operations, and team leadership. She has worked closely with customers to navigate complex financial decisions related to growth, expansion, and transition planning, while also helping organizations strengthen performance and processes.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mandi to our team,” Stouffer said. “Her experience and deep roots in agriculture are a natural fit for our bank and our commitment to being a true partner to the ag community. We’re excited to have her serving farmers and businesses throughout Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.”

In her role at Sauk Valley Bank, Ballard will work with agricultural and commercial customers to build full banking relationships, bringing together lending, deposit, and business banking services to support the complete operation or business.

Ballard holds a bachelor of science degree in business management from Northern Illinois University, is a graduate of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois School of Banking, is an Accredited Banking Professional, and has completed specialized training in agricultural and commercial finance.