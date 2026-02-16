Lee County sheriff to award scholarship; application process underway

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will award over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2026-2027 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning. Online learning is also acceptable.

Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan will award one scholarship in the amount of $500 to a student residing in Lee County.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2026-2027 school year (excluding summer session)

Applications are now available at 240 E. Progress Drive, Dixon. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation back to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office by March 13 (must be postmarked by this date).

For more information, contact Devon Gugerty at 815-284-5217, Ext. 1105, or dgugerty@countyoflee.org.