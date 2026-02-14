SVCC accepting Distinguished Alumni Award nominations

Jeff Hinton of Tampico poses with his diploma Friday, May 9, 2025, at Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sauk Valley Community College, in partnership with the Sauk Valley College Foundation, has opened nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is bestowed in recognition of a particular achievement of noteworthy value, a series of such achievements, or a career of noteworthy accomplishments that bring honor to the college.

In 2025, this award was given to Rick Curia, a 1976 Franklin Center High School graduate who began his academic journey at SVCC the same year.

Today, Curia is the sole owner of Ken Nelson Auto Group in Dixon, one of the region’s most respected and enduring businesses. Since assuming sole ownership in 2010, Curia has led the company to continued success and modeled what it means to lead with purpose.

Curia’s generosity extends to his alma mater. He supports the SVCC Impact Program, which offers full scholarships to high school students in the area who complete 100 hours of community service before graduation. His investment in future generations of students reflects his belief in the power of education and community engagement.

Those chosen for these awards have done exceptional work and shown exemplary dedication to their communities.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, March 16. The award presentation will take place in May. Submit your nominations online at svcc.edu/alumni. For information, email brenda.helms@svcc.edu.