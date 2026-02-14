Newman gets 28th win after 77-57 victory at Kewanee

Fresh off being ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Class 1A poll, Newman rode a hot start on its way to a 77-57 Three Rivers East win on Friday at Kewanee.

Evan Bushman led the balanced effort with 18 points after hitting six of the Comets’ 11 3-pointers.

With two games left in the regular season, Newman (28-1, 8-1) is nearing its single-season record for wins (31) before the postseason even begins.

Newman got out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the road win. Asher Ernst scored 17 points, George Jungerman had 14 and John Rowzee added 12.

The Boilermakers (13-16, 4-5) got the deficit to 11, but turnovers piled up and Newman kept the pressure on offensively.

“We made our shots early, we buried them early and we just had confidence from the start,” Bushman said. “We never thought we couldn’t do it. When you knock down shots like that early, it takes away their confidence and their momentum.

“We just built off that and made a good run.”

It was Newman’s fifth straight win after the loss at Mendota. The Comets play Hall on Tuesday and Mendota is at Kewanee next week. Both would share the conference title with wins.

Jungerman had four 3-pointers and Ernst hit another in the win. The long ball is a strength of the Comets with Garret Matznick (seven points) and Easton Coward (three points) also capable shooters. Tyson Williams chipped in with four points in the win.

“We’re very unselfish all around,” Bushman said. “We all contribute. It’s really nice knowing that it’s not centered around one guy. We’ve got five guys on the court at all times who can make plays.”

Newman makes it a point to share the ball.

“We really don’t want one person getting all the points,” Bushman said. “We want everybody getting involved.

“If everybody’s involved, everybody is a threat. It’s not one guy. And if everyone is a threat, we’re hard to beat.”

George Jungerman finds Asher Ernst for 3 in #1 Newman's 77-57 win at Kewanee. pic.twitter.com/vyGLkrnuWb — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) February 14, 2026

Chris Crowe led Kewanee with 16 points, Dayvon Robinson had 14 and Griff Hicks had 10 for the Boilermakers.

“They’re really good in transition,” Kewanee coach Dayton Ince said of the Comets. “I think we had more turnovers than points and shot attempts combined [in the first quarter].

“That’s not a good recipe at all, especially when you play a talented team like that.”

Ince said Newman is tough to guard and they are fast-paced and confident.

“Confidence will take you a long way in this game,” he said.

Newman coach Ray Sharp said the team was ready to play.

“We had good intensity on defense and we were running the floor really well,” he said. “And it obviously helped to make shots.”

Sharp said the team’s balance makes it hard to guard. The Comets are taking one game at a time with a goal of the conference title still on the table."

“That’s one of our goals for the year,” he said. “Really focused on Tuesday night.”