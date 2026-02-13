Dixon career fair and public hiring expo set for March 11 at Dixon High School

An aerial view of Dixon High School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Dixon. (Scott Anderson)

Discover Dixon, the Lee County Industrial Development Association and Dixon Public Schools will host a career fair and public hiring expo Wednesday, March 11, at Dixon High School, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive.

This is a two-part event. A career fair for Dixon High School students will run from 8 to 11 a.m., followed by a public hiring expo from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both sessions will be in Lancaster Gymnasium.

Local businesses and organizations from across the region will be on-site, offering hands-on demonstrations, sharing information about career paths and discussing current and future employment opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to connect with employers, ask questions and learn more about openings in a variety of industries.

The career fair and hiring expo aim to connect students and community members with local employers while highlighting the diverse career opportunities available in the Dixon area.

More information is available under “Career Fair” in the Events tab on the Discover Dixon website. Businesses can sign up there or call 815-284-3361 for information.

For more information about Discover Dixon and upcoming events, visit discoverdixon.com.