Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Matthew DeBaene on Morrison schools updates

By Brandon Clark
Listen to "Talk Line: Dr. Matthew DeBaene, Superintendent of Morrison Community Unit School District #6 shares the lates from Morrison schools" on Spreaker.

On this episode of Talk Line, host Brandon Clark is joined by Dr. Matthew DeBaene, the Superintendent of Morrison Community Unit School District #6. The pair discuss the district’s goals, new curriculum, career pathways for students and more.

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.