Odell Public Library celebrates National Library Lovers Month

Odell Public Library is celebrating National Library Lovers Month in February. Odell strives to serve Morrison by providing learning spaces, digital access, programs, opportunities to gather, and so much more.

Odell offers story times, Lego and Pokémon clubs and game sessions that include chess and Scrabble. In additional to checking out books and digital media, patrons often enjoy reading by the fireplace, utilizing tech services, and playing a wide variety of table-top games.

Digital resources

Winter is the perfect time to try out digital resources from Odell. Through the Libby and Palace apps, Odell patrons have access to thousands of e-books and audio books at the click of a button. Browse by title, genre, or age grouping to find just what you’re looking for. From graphic novels to western romance, there’s something for everyone in Odell’s digital library. Prefer the print copy? Odell can borrow materials from over 140 Illinois libraries at no cost to you. There are so many ways to enjoy books.

Storytime: This is a 30-minute, drop-in program each Thursday evening designed for families with preschool through early elementary-age kids (or anyone who still loves a good read-aloud). Families will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and a craft each week as they become familiar with the library and meet new story time friends. Themes are Winter Sleep on Feb. 19, and Cats on Feb. 26. Pajamas always are welcome.

Lego Club meets on the first Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This is the perfect chance for builders of all ages and abilities to create. Odell provides a variety of bricks, including Lego, Duplo and MegaBlok. Creations are displayed in the library until the following club meeting.

Pokémon Club meets on the second Saturday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Whether a Pokémon trainer plays the card game or just likes to collect, Pokémon Club brings fans together to play, trade and share their Pokémon knowledge.

Patron-led programs

All programs are free and open to the public. Beginners are welcome. Please note that these programs are not run by Odell Public Library, though staff are happy to host and pass on any questions.

• Pinochle: 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Odell Program Room

• Scrabble: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Odell Program Room

• Chess: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Mondays, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room

• Crafters: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize

• Book Club: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., second Thursday, Odell Program Room (ask the front desk about getting a copy of the month’s book.) This month’s book is “The Seventh Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”.

February takes & makes

Snag an adorable heart craft the next time you’re in. Or would you rather complete the project here? Ask for a glue stick at the front desk.

February book chat

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, a Zoom chat includes a visit with author Nico Lang. From the tip of Florida’s conservative panhandle to vibrant queer communities in California, and from Texas churches to mosques in Illinois, “American Teenager” gives readers a window into the lives of eight teens who are truly just kids looking for a brighter future. Books are available at the following libraries: Dixon, Sterling, Morrison, Rock Falls, Polo and Byron. The event is free; registration is required to receive the Zoom link. For more information go to PFLAGsaukvalley@gmail.com.

Scavenger Hunt

Complete our February Scavenger Hunt to solve this riddle – What did the calculator say to the pencil? – and win a small prize.

Chair yoga & mindfulness

The Odell Public Library Friends present “Partnering for Health Chair Yoga & Mindfulness with Becky West” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, in the Odell program room.

Research shows that contemplative practices such as meditation and mindful movement are positive for greater health and well-being. Join the group for an introduction to mindfulness meditation and a mindful movement practice known as chair-based yoga.

The chair-based yoga practice will be a very gentle introduction to the mindful movement where the group focuses on linking or yoking (yoga) body, breath and mind. Please wear comfy clothes that allow you to move freely.

West has 40-plus years of experience as a public health nurse and family nurse practitioner. She is a certified Hatha yoga instructor and experienced in facilitating the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) program, which is taught in hospital and university settings worldwide.

In addition, West has led a community-based mindfulness meditation group in Morrison since 2013 (Tuesday mornings) and a community-based yoga group (currently Monday/Wednesday/Friday at City of Morrison Community Room) for almost 10 years.

Museum and zoo passes

Looking to explore locally? Check out Odell’s Putnam Museum, Sawmill Museum or Niabi Zoo passes and enjoy a day exploring on us. Passes are available to adult Odell library cardholders on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 815-772-7323 to reserve a pass.

Always available

Odell Play Kitchen & Puppet Theater

Discovery Book Packs

Leapfrog Readers

Hot Spot checkouts

Free library cards for kids

Free Wi-Fi and public computers

Lego cart

Coloring and activity pages

Access to ancestry.com

Educate Station: K-5 curriculum

Microgreens

Odell is currently growing broccoli, kale, brussels sprouts and radish. Pop them in salads, smoothies, soups and more for an extra dose of nutrition, especially during the winter months.

Help yourself to samples of fresh microgreens. Check the mini fridge by the front door.

Odell Library Friends

The Odell Public Library Friends are patrons who support the library through fundraising, advocacy and programming. Friends have no age requirement or financial commitment; they are simply a group of people who love and support the library. Does this sound like you? The Odell Public Library Friends are currently looking for members.

Email the Friends at odell.friends@gmail.com with any questions or join them at their next meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Odell Program Room. All are welcome.

The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.