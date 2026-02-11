Benny Olalde scores 25 in Oregon win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Oregon 73, Stillman Valley 39: Benny Olalde scored 25 points to lead the Hawks in the home win. Keaton Salsbury added 15 points and Tucker O’Brien 11.

Rockford Lutheran 58, Rock Falls 56: The Rockets fell short after trailing by four heading into the fourth quarter. Max Burns had 17 points for RF, and Cole Mulnix scored 16.

Genoa-Kingston 58, Dixon 56: Jacob Nicklaus scored 15 points for the Dukes in the BNC setback.

Girls basketball

Eastland 54, Polo 42: Lexi Peterson scored 16 points, Tatum Grim (nine rebounds) had 15, and Morgan McCullough added 10 in the Cougars’ win. Cam Jones led Polo with 22 points and Avalyn Henry nine. Eastland improved to 25-6.

Newman 50, Oregon 18: The Comets jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter in the dominant road win. Elaina Allen had 12 points, and Lucy Oetting (10 rebounds) added 10 for Newman. Gisselle Martin had 13 rebounds and eight points, and Veronica Haley added nine points and nine boards.

Fulton 63, AFC 31: Haley Smither led the Steamers with 17 points, Wrenn Coffey had 12, and Breleigh Hayton added 10.