Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown’s Caleb Reymer

Erie-Prophetstown's Caleb Reymer is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Caleb Reymer

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: He won the heavyweight title at the Class 1A Riverdale Regional with a 10-0 major decision in the championship match. Reymer was the No. 1 seed and won his first two matches by pin in the second period before beating second-seeded Tanner McKeag of Rockridge 10-0 in the final.

Reymer is currently ranked eighth at 285 pounds in 1A by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

During the fall football season, he was a first-team all-TRAC lineman. As a sophomore during track & field, he took fourth in the shot put at the sectional and seventh in the discus.

Reymer is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

How would you say your season is going so far? Anything you are most proud of?

Reymer: My season is going really well so far. My record can prove that. Every loss I’ve had has been really close in points and has been to someone ranked in state. The one thing I’m most proud of this season is that I finally won my regional after going to the finals the past two years.

Is there anything you have worked on this season or feel you have improved on?

Reymer: The one biggest thing that me and my coaches have worked on this season is my shots and takedowns. We have been working on them since the beginning of the season and they are now coming together.

What are your strengths as a wrestler?

Reymer: My biggest strength as a wrestler is how good I am on bottom. I know that no one can hold me when I’m on bottom.

What has stood out about this year’s team?

Reymer: One thing that stood out about us as a team this year is how young our team is. We only have three upperclassmen on the team including me.

Any highlights or standout moments for you or the team so far this season?

Reymer: I think one of my highlights is my championship match at the Erie Holiday Tournament against Jerimiah Luke. [It was] was my second escape against him. It was one of my quickest escapes of this year against a really good opponent.

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Reymer: One of my goals this year was to make it to state, and one of the goals for the team was to get better than what we were at the beginning of the season which I can say everyone has completed.

Favorite wrestling memory?

Reymer: My favorite wrestling memory would be my 8th grade year when I placed 4th at state. I really want to relive that experience and get back there.

EP's Caleb Reymer battles Lena-Winslow's Jeremiah Luke at the Erie-Prophetstown holiday wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Jessie Otten - Shaw Local News Network)

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Reymer: I don’t know who my favorite athlete that inspires me is because there are so many. I take a lot of inspiration from a lot of professional athletes that come from small towns since most big athletes come from private schools or bigger schools from bigger cities.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Reymer: I am involved in a lot of other activities other than wrestling. I am a great lineman for our football program and I also throw shot put and discus.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Reymer: My favorite book is Touching Spirit Bear that I read in class in 7th grade which is all about confronting your past to find your best self.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Reymer: I think my favorite restaurant would have to be El Tapatio.

Favorite place you have visited?

Reymer: My favorite place that I’ve visited is Yellowstone National Park, it was one of the greatest trips I’ve ever taken.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Reymer: My favorite TV show is “Reacher” and my favorite movie is “Pacific Rim”.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Reymer: I listen to a lot of music that I enjoy based on how I feel and the time of day. After tournaments I like to turn on some relaxing music to try and fall asleep.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Reymer: My favorite teacher is a little biased since he is my wrestling coach, but it is Mr. Buri since he is definitely one of the funniest teachers at the school. My other favorite teacher is Mr. Foster since he is also one of the most fun teachers and one of my coaches.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Reymer: After high school I plan on playing college football and majoring in aviation.