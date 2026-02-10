Newman girls basketball finishes 9-1 in TRAC East: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Newman 61, Hall 26: The Comets wrapped up Three Rivers Conference play with a 9-1 record as conference champions. Gisselle Martin led Newman (22-6) with 15 points and five assists. Elaina Allen added 11 points with five steals and Veronica Haley had nine points with eight rebounds.

Boys basketball

Eastland 59, Fulton 46: Parker Krogman had 13 points to lead a balanced effort from the Cougars. Wyatt Carroll, Zy Haverland and Braden Anderson all added 10 points for Eastland while Harper Keim had eight. DeAngelo Dodd led Fulton with 12 points and Jacob Voss had nine.

Faith Christian 52, AFC 42: Logan Baker led the Falcons with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks. Carson Bivins added 12 points while Brady Bivins (eight boards) had 10 points.