Parenting is subject of Feb. 22 Whiteside Forum in Morrison

The Whiteside Forum’s annual book discussion will be on the topic of Parenting on Sunday, Feb. 22. The book to be used is “Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans” by Michaeleen Doucleff. (Photo Provided By Marc Adami )

The Whiteside Forum’s annual book discussion will be led by crowd-favorite Professor Jessica Roisen of St. Ambrose University on the topic of parenting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22.

The forum will take place in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.

February’s book chat features “Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans”. The book, written by Michaeleen Doucleff, is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon’s children’s studies list and is a New York Times bestseller. Summaries of the book are also available online.

Get ready to explore both ancient wisdom and current realities on perhaps one of the most important tasks in life: to raise happy, healthy and productive children. This event is not just for parents; grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and the community are all part of the equation.

All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public. For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami at marcadami53@gmail.com or text 815-718-5347.