Girls wrestlers advance to sectional: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Newman's Blair Grennan won the 110-pound championship match at the Belvidere Regional on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls wrestling

Four area girls win regional titles: At the Belvidere Regional, Newman’s Blair Grennan (110 pounds); Fulton’s Tessa Fosdick (115) and Kerby Germann (130); and Rock Falls’ Ryleigh Eriks (125) won their weight class.

Top 4 finishers advanced to the DeKalb Individual Sectional on Friday, Feb. 13.

Oregon’s Kendra Ige (100) took second, Erie-Prophetstown’s Rozlyn Mosher (110) took second, Newman’s Kaylee Benyo (120) was third, E-P’s Ryleigh Stephens (130) was third, E-P’s Michelle Naftzger (135) was runner-up, Dixon’s Alana Lorenzen (140) took third, Sterling’s Vivianna Torres (145) was third and Arianna Tamayo (235) took fourth.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 Rock Falls' Ryleigh Eriks reacts as she heads to her corner after beating Galena's Emma Duncan in the 125 pound championship match at the Belvidere Regional on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys swimming

Sterling takes second at Big 6 meet: Sterling tallied 240 points at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, trailing only Galesburg (295). Sterling’s Denver Sandrock won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

Girls basketball

Polo 62, Hinckley Big Rock 54: Cam Jones led Polo with 29 points and Carlee Grobe had 15 in the road win.

Quincy 59, Sterling 36: Sterling was unable to come back after trailing 19-8 in the first quarter. Jossy James led Sterling with 18 points. Jada Brown led Quincy with 25 points and Madelyn Hamby had 13.

Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 23: Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Oregon 48, Rock Falls 27: Aniyah Sarver led the Hawks with 22 points in the home win. Julia Renner led the Rockets with 14 points.

Boys basketball

Mendota 66, Sterling 53: Sterling lost a sixth straight game as DeAndre Maas (11 points) and Xavian Prather (10) were the Warriors’ top scorers. Jack Saathoff had 16 rebounds for Sterling.