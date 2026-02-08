Girls wrestlers advance to sectional: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls wrestling
Four area girls win regional titles: At the Belvidere Regional, Newman’s Blair Grennan (110 pounds); Fulton’s Tessa Fosdick (115) and Kerby Germann (130); and Rock Falls’ Ryleigh Eriks (125) won their weight class.
Top 4 finishers advanced to the DeKalb Individual Sectional on Friday, Feb. 13.
Oregon’s Kendra Ige (100) took second, Erie-Prophetstown’s Rozlyn Mosher (110) took second, Newman’s Kaylee Benyo (120) was third, E-P’s Ryleigh Stephens (130) was third, E-P’s Michelle Naftzger (135) was runner-up, Dixon’s Alana Lorenzen (140) took third, Sterling’s Vivianna Torres (145) was third and Arianna Tamayo (235) took fourth.
Boys swimming
Sterling takes second at Big 6 meet: Sterling tallied 240 points at the Western Big 6 Conference meet, trailing only Galesburg (295). Sterling’s Denver Sandrock won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
Girls basketball
Polo 62, Hinckley Big Rock 54: Cam Jones led Polo with 29 points and Carlee Grobe had 15 in the road win.
Quincy 59, Sterling 36: Sterling was unable to come back after trailing 19-8 in the first quarter. Jossy James led Sterling with 18 points. Jada Brown led Quincy with 25 points and Madelyn Hamby had 13.
Forreston 42, Lena-Winslow 23: Hailee Vogt led the Cardinals with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Oregon 48, Rock Falls 27: Aniyah Sarver led the Hawks with 22 points in the home win. Julia Renner led the Rockets with 14 points.
Boys basketball
Mendota 66, Sterling 53: Sterling lost a sixth straight game as DeAndre Maas (11 points) and Xavian Prather (10) were the Warriors’ top scorers. Jack Saathoff had 16 rebounds for Sterling.