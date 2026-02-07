Give Me Shelter: Granny Rose dogs visit Jefferson School

Sterling Jefferson School second grader Caroline greets Granny Rose sheltered pet Lehman on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at the school. The shelter is visiting the school this week to educate and share awareness about the need and importance of animal shelters. (Alex T. Paschal)

Granny Rose Animal Shelter of Dixon has been visiting schools around the area in an effort to educate youngsters about the importance of animal shelters.

“Starting them young has proven to make them more responsible owners when older,” Granny Rose assistant director Kalena Dixon said.

Long-time resident Lehman traveled to Sterling’s Jefferson School on Thursday with the group. The pooch is looking for a forever home, one that will get him lots of love and attention and where he can be the sole pet.

Second graders colored pictures, visited Lehman and learned about pet care before getting a Junior Rescuer certificate.