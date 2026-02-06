OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center welcomes 2 new women’s health providers

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is expanding its women’s health team with the addition of Dr. Teressa Alexander and Dr. Armando San Juan to the OB/GYN clinic at Commerce Towers in Dixon.

Dr. Armando San Juan (Photo provided by OSF St. Katharine Medical Center)

They join an experienced care team that includes Dr. William Long; Maggie Connors, APRN; and Dana Hoffman, CNM, offering compassionate, mission‑driven care for women and families across the Sauk Valley.

Alexander is a board‑certified obstetrician and gynecologist who provides comprehensive care from adolescence through older adulthood. She is passionate about menopause care and is dedicated to evidence‑based, compassionate support grounded in trust. She graduated from Northwestern University and The Chicago Medical School and completed her residency at Rush University Medical Center.

San Juan is board‑certified in obstetrics and gynecology and focuses on delivering evidence‑based medicine with a compassionate, empathetic approach. His goal is to help women feel supported and confident in their health decisions. He is a graduate of Rutgers Medical School and also completed his residency at Rush University Medical Center.

The OB/GYN team at the Commerce Towers clinic provides a full range of women’s health services, including:

Well‑woman exams and preventive screenings

Prenatal, pregnancy and postpartum care

Family planning

Menstrual, hormonal and menopause care

Pelvic health evaluation and treatment

Minimally invasive gynecologic surgery

Care for concerns such as pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding and fibroids

To schedule an appointment with members of the OSF Saint Katharine OB/GYN team, call 815-285‑5427.