Morrison boys basketball beats Amboy: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Morrison 58, Amboy 49: Izaak Neas scored 15 points for Morrison. Ezra Parker led Amboy with 33 points and tied the school record with eight 3-pointers made.

Newman 78, Ottawa Marquette 51: Asher Ernst led the Comets (24-1) with 19 points, Evan Bushman added 18 and George Jungerman had 15 in the win. John Rowzee added 10 points.

Eastland 59, Polo 31: Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 15 points while Zy Haverland and Maddox Spears each scored 10. Krogman eclipsed 2,000 career points in the effort. He is Eastland’s first boys basketball player to hit that mark.

Spencer Nye led the Missiles with 12 points.

Winnebago 68, Rock Falls 58: The Rockets fell to 9-17 and 2-4 after the Big Northern Conference road setback.