9 Sauk Valley-area students named to Iowa State University’s 2025 fall dean’s list

By Shaw Local News Network

More than 11,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the 2025 fall semester dean’s list.

Local students named to the list are:

Dixon: Joey Apple, Mechanical Engineering, B.S.; Hayden Fulton, Animal Science, B.S.; Mac David Hanrahan, Forestry, B.S.; and Siena J Kemmeren, Architecture Undergraduate Pre-Major.

Rock Falls: David Edward Haenni, Forestry, B.S.; Jacob Kenneth Moore, Agricultural Studies, B.S.; and Rais Tefiku, Computer Science, B.S.

Sterling: Shannon E. Kelly, Agricultural Business, B.S.; Elliot Noble, Healthcare Management, B.S.

Students named to the dean’s list must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

