Valentine station set up at Erie library

By Shaw Local News Network

A free handmade Valentine station has been set up at the Erie Public Library.

Stop by the Erie Public Library through Feb. 14 to take advantage of the DIY Valentine station.

Follow one of three, pre-made templates with step-by-step instructions or use the library’s supplies to create your own. The library even has prewritten cute, sassy, and sweet lines to cover every relationship.

Take 20 minutes (and a bit of the library’s help) to make your sweetheart feel loved (and keep you out of the doghouse!).

