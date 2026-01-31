Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce honors outstanding community leaders at annual awards ceremony

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce recognized LeAndra Hartman (front row, third from left) as the recipient of the 2025 Chamber Champion Award. Here, Hartman is shown with her students after receiving the award Thursday night at the McCormick Event Center. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the recipients of its awards, celebrating individuals who exemplify dedication, leadership, and service to the community throughout 2025.

The honorees were recognized during the Chamber’s annual awards ceremony held Thursday at McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls.

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce recognized LeAndra Hartman as the recipient of the 2025 Chamber Champion Award for her exceptional leadership and longstanding commitment to education and community development.

Hartman had a dedicated career at Eastland High School serving countless students before moving to the CEO program, serving as a facilitator for the past 13 years and helping to build the program into a nationally recognized model.

During her time with CEO she has prepared the next generation not just for jobs, but for life. She has connected students to business owners, civic leaders, and opportunities that many never imagined for themselves, strengthening both individual futures and the future of the Sauk Valley.

Beyond the CEO program, Hartman has played a key role in the Sauk Valley Community Leadership Program as both a facilitator and guest presenter and has been instrumental in facilitating Professional Women’s Network workshops and Chamber board retreats.

Known for her selfless service and preference to work behind the scenes, Hartman consistently invests in others while keeping her family – her dad, sisters, daughters, and grandchildren – at the center of her life. Her dedication to mentoring future leaders and strengthening organizations across the Sauk Valley makes her a deserving recipient of the Chamber Champion Award.

Sami Wiggins of Castor Home Health Solutions was the recipient of the Lavonne Colloton Ambassador of the Year Award. Wiggins was presented the award Thursday at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Lavonne Colloton Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Sami Wiggins of Castor Home Health Solutions. Wiggins is a true force in the Sauk Valley community, always showing up with energy and enthusiasm at events across multiple organizations.

She’s often the first to celebrate local businesses – whether at ribboncuttings, Customer Service Award presentations, or Chamber gatherings – cheering on her neighbors and lifting up the community wherever she goes.

Beyond her visible presence, Wiggins is deeply committed to organizations like the YWCA of the Sauk Valley, Whiteside County Senior Center, and Dixon Public Schools, and she champions leadership development with a special focus on empowering women.

She is currently part of the Sauk Valley Community Leadership Program cohort and serves as chair of the Professional Women’s Network, inspiring others to step into their potential. With her passion, dedication, and unwavering support for the Sauk Valley, Wiggins exemplifies what it means to be a true community ambassador.

The inaugural Sauk Valley Under 40 Emerging Leader Award was presented Thursday to Gracie Young (center) of Sauk Valley Bank. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The inaugural Sauk Valley Under 40 Emerging Leader Award was presented to Gracie Young of Sauk Valley Bank. As a member of the SVU40 steering committee, Young has risen to the occasion over the past year, playing a key role in rebranding and reinvigorating the group.

She combines her expertise with a genuine attentiveness to her peers, helping shape new events and initiatives that reflect the feedback and interests of the group. Young’s passion for the Sauk Valley region is contagious – she actively highlights the area’s many offerings and inspires her colleagues to get involved. She is always armed with a professional development tip, a life hack for combating burnout, or a TikTok trend. Though early in her leadership journey, Young is already making a meaningful impact and setting a standard for emerging leaders in our community.

These individuals have been instrumental in supporting Chamber events and initiatives, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to fostering growth and collaboration within the Sauk Valley region.

“We’re fortunate to have individuals like Le Hartman, Sami Wiggins, and Gracie Young leading by example in the Sauk Valley,” said Dallas Knack, SVACC executive director. “Their dedication and energy are truly appreciated, and their commitment to serving others and investing in our region continues to make a lasting, positive impact on the Sauk Valley.”

The Chamber extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the honorees and thanks them for their continued efforts to make the Sauk Valley an exceptional place to live and work.

For more information about the Chamber’s programs and initiatives, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.