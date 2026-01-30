Sterling School Board approves teacher raises

The Sterling School Board has approved a collective bargaining agreement that gives Sterling teachers 5.5% raises in the first two years and 5% raises in years 3 and 4.

The four-year collective bargaining agreement, effective 2026 through 2030, was approved Wednesday night. There were no changes to insurance or pension benefits in the collective bargaining agreement.

“It was a great process. I do want to commend the people who were involved,” Tad Everett, Sterling schools superintendent, said after the board voted unanimously to accept the agreement. “They came so prepared, made our life easy. They had a strategy, they knew what they wanted and they pursued it and it was very amicable.”

Erica Saathoff and Michelle Valdez, co-presidents of the Sterling Education Association, the union that represents around 240 teachers in Sterling public schools, read a letter of thanks to the board before the vote.

“On behalf of the teachers at Sterling public schools, thank you for your continued commitment to investing and retaining and recruiting high quality educators,” the statement read. “Your support shows that you truly value the people who work every day to care for, teach and inspire our students. When teachers feel supported, our schools are stronger and our students flourish. We are grateful for your partnership and your shared dedication to doing what is best for the students and families of Sterling public schools.”