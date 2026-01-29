Sterling man charged with aggravated battery of officer after calls to shelter, fight with deputies: Sheriff

A Sterling man has been charged in Whiteside County with aggravated battery of a police officer, accused of throwing a rock at a deputy during his third run-in with law enforcement on the same day.

Austin Hey, 30, is accused of that offense after an altercation with police on Wednesday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

In a news release issued Thursday, Booker said sheriff’s deputies were called about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the Twin Cities Homeless Shelter in Sterling regarding an unruly person who refused to exit a Whiteside County Public Transportation bus.

Deputies said they identified the man as Hey, and that a WCPT employee told deputies that nothing physical had occurred, that Hey was being unruly, and that he needed to leave the area.

Deputies were again dispatched to the shelter about 12:30 p.m., this time because Hey was reported to be acting strangely. Upon deputies’ arrival, Hey was no longer causing a disturbance and left the area on foot. He denied any need for assistance, according to the release.

A short time later, deputies observed Hey walking near the Wahl Clipper facility in Sterling while carrying a large rock, according to the release. Booker said a deputy approached Hey and ordered him to drop the rock and get on the ground.

Booker said Hey then threw the rock at the deputy; a Taser was deployed, but was ultimately ineffective. Booker said Hey then began fighting with deputies.

Hey was taken into custody, transported by EMS for medical evaluation, and charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.

In accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act, the charge is a non-detainable offense, so Hey was issued a notice to appear, Booker said.

“Violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” Booker said. “My deputies acted appropriately and professionally in a rapidly evolving and dangerous situation. While the SAFE-T Act requires that certain offenses result in a notice to appear, my office will continue to take decisive action to protect our deputies and the public.”

The Sterling Police Department, CGH EMS and the Sterling Fire Department assisted at the scene.