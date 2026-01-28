Historic Sawmill Museum asking for regional hardwood lumber for international public art installation

The Sawmill Museum in Clinton, Iowa, is issuing a public call for durable regional hardwood lumber as part of a large-scale outdoor exhibit for an upcoming new museum installation.

The installation, currently in development, is designed to be a permanent feature – built to withstand time, weather, and public interaction for many years to come.

Rooted in the history of timber, milling, and river industry, the Sawmill Museum is intentionally sourcing already cut lumber that reflect the craftsmanship and longevity of the region’s trades.

The artist requires lumber that is repurposed, recycled, or would otherwise be disposed. The museum is seeking donations of hardwood lumber such as locust, white oak, cedar, and the heartwood of walnut – species known for their strength and resilience in outdoor environments.

“This project gives us an opportunity to connect our history to something contemporary and lasting,” said Ari Lewerenz, Sawmill Museum Board of Directors chair. “It felt important that the materials themselves come from people who understand durability, quality, and long-term thinking.”

The museum specifically is looking for large quantities of cladding and shake: boards 1 to 4 feet long, 4 to 6 inches wide, and between ½ and ¾ inches thick. In addition, the museum is looking for hundreds of 2-by-4, 2-by-6, and 2-by-8 boards. Pine is not allowed.

The installation will be an addition to a big collection known internationally for transforming reclaimed and natural materials into large-scale public artworks that invite exploration while emphasizing environmental responsibility and community involvement. The Sawmill Museum’s installation will be constructed with similar principles, combining thoughtful design with locally sourced materials.

The museum welcomes contributions of suitable hardwood lumber and materials, including off-spec, imperfect or storm-damaged wood that remains structurally sound. In addition to material donations, referrals and guidance from foresters, landowners, lumber yards, and tradespeople also are encouraged. The museum does not want to mill logs unless there is a known timber source and vetted.

All material donors will be formally recognized at the completion of the installation, with acknowledgment preserved as part of the project’s public record.

Those interested in contributing materials or learning more about suitability and logistics are encouraged to contact the Sawmill Museum at 563-242-0343.

The wood is needed by springtime.