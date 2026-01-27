OSF Saint Katharine – Optometry encourages community to prioritize annual eye exams

Dixon’s OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center – Optometry is reminding the Sauk Valley community about the importance of scheduling an annual eye exam as part of maintaining overall health and wellness.

Regular eye exams can detect early changes in vision, support daily functioning and help identify underlying health conditions that may otherwise go unnoticed, including diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

The OSF Saint Katharine – Optometry clinic is staffed by three skilled providers, Emily Richardson, OD; Kelly Klein, OD; and Peter Popovich, OD – all of whom deliver compassionate, patient-centered care for individuals of all ages.

Services offered include:

Comprehensive adult and pediatric eye exams

Management for ongoing eye health needs

Diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions

Support for dry eye, allergies and other vision concerns

Contact lens evaluations and fittings

Glasses prescriptions and full optical retail services

OSF Saint Katharine – Optometry also is now accepting VSP vision insurance plans for both optometry and optical services.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our services to so many people in our community - it’s great to be able to provide both quality eye exams, as well as retail optical services, to patients with VSP insurance,” Richardson said.