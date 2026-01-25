Lee, Whiteside, Ogle county property transfers for Jan. 12-16, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Dennis W. Boynton and Marla B. Boynton to Dennis W. Boynton Trustee, Marla B. Trustee, and Marla B. Boynton Trust, 1 Parcel: 16-01-26-476-001, $0.00

Enrique Barrios to Trevor Miller and Victoria Miller, 764 BROOKLYN ROAD, WEST BROOKLYN, $238,000

James A. Reindel to Audra M. Reindel, 2032 IL ROUTE 38, ASHTON, $60,000

Suzanne Kinmon and Timmothy Kinmon to Posterity Management Llc Series 12, 1812 FACTORY STREET, DIXON, $60,000

Mary I. Erlandson Trustee and Mary I. Erlandson Trust to Donald Mccoy, Gina S. Mccoy, and Andrew J. Mccoy, 1 Parcel: 12-14-13-200-003, $280,000

Amanda Lanning and Aaron Lanning to Alexis Lynn Lowe, 143 STATE STREET S, FRANKLIN GROVE, $265,000

Douglas Dickinson and Leanne E. Dickinson to Jacob N. Thompson, 136 CHESTNUT ST W, COMPTON, $120,000

English Butterfly Llc to Anthony Alan Schopp and Tammy Sue Schopp, 605 EVANS AVENUE, ASHTON, $75,000

David C. Vivian to Janet M. Setchell and Craig A. Setchell, 1 Parcel: 11-16-20-300-001, $143,000

Loretta Holt to Joshua R. Devine, 531 KILGORE RD, DIXON, $80,000

D Joseph Rosengren and Patricia A. Rosengren to Legacy Rose Farms Llc, 3 Parcels: 09-19-02-100-003, 09-19-02-300-004, and 09-19-02-300-005, $0.00

Quit Claim

Christina Jones to Jeffery Albee, 1706 SPRING STREET, NACHUSA, $0.00

Joshua Butterfield to Jbick Properties Llc and Jb Ck Properties Llc, 701 DOUGLAS AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Larry Angleton to Larry Angleton and Cheryl Angleton, 1417 RIVER RD W, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Victor H. Rendon Sr. Trustee, Victor H. Rendon Revocable Trust, Gladys O. Rendon Trustee, and Gladys O. Rendon Revocable Trust to Olga Catherine Novella, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-153-044, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Bradley Conderman to Bradley D. Conderman Co-Trustee, Judy E. Conderman Co-Trustee, Edward Conderman Co-Trustee, Daniel Conderman Co-Trustee, Douglas Conderman Co-Trustee, and Bradley D. Conderman Trust, 1528 COLLEGE AVE S, DIXON, $0.00

Joanne Fredberg to Robert C. Fredberg Co-Trustee, Joanne E. Fredberg Co-Trustee, and Fredberg Trust, 4 Parcels: 16-01-22-200-012, 16-01-23-100-002, 16-01-23-100-009, and 16-01-23-100-010, $0.00

Tonja E. Morgan to Tonja E. Morgan Trustee and Tonja Elizabeth Morgan Revocable Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-178-024, $0.00

Michael Schlesser and Leeann Schlesser to Michael Anthony Schlesser Trustee, Leeann Bernice Schlesser Trustee, Michael Anthony Schlesser Trust, and Leeann Bernice Schlesser Trust, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-251-001 and 13-21-12-252-001, $0.00

Randy Eugene Marx and Pamela L. Marx to Joshua D. Marx Trustee, Randy E. Marx Irrevocable Trust and Pamela L. Marx Irrevocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-251-013, $0.00

Robert A. Gingras and Susan E. Gingras to Robert A. Gingras Co-Trustee and Susan E. Gingas Co-Trustee, and Flare Trust, 714 HEIGHTS RD, DIXON, $0.00

Illinois Valley Ymca Inc to Shane Kern Trustee, Shane Kern Revocable Trust, Nicola Kern Trustee, and Nicola Kern Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 22-18-25-200-002, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

James P. Fisk to Christi A. Morgan, 510 SUNSET DRIVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $300,000

Justin R. Jensen and Randi L. Heusinkveld to James Robert Huizenga, 908 9TH AVE, FULTON, $138,000

Tracy K. Garcia to Sherri A. Bellini, 1609 RIVERVIEW RD, ROCK FALLS, $138,500

Shane Schutz to Bryan Camper and Andrea Camper, 1 Parcel: 17-11-404-016, $0.00

Kay A. Mucci to Peyton N. Smith and Michael M J Pidde, 409 PARK COURT, MORRISON, $85,000

David H. Thormahlen and Debra J. Thormahlen to Johnson Sunset Farms Llc, 3 Parcels: 21-10-100-006, 21-10-200-002, and 21-10-400-002, $4,052,430

Michael W. Taber to John Houston and Billie Houston, 1111 LEFEVRE RD W, STERLING, $79,000

Garret Winfield to Vermave Llc, 507 12TH ST W, STERLING, $56,500

Matthew Bahr and Britny to Norma Sperry, 824 9TH AVE, FULTON, $135,000

Tyler J. Thomas to Morgyn L. Barley, 13912 LINCOLN ROAD, MORRISON, $150,000

Nicolasa Rodriguez and Ruben J. Rodriguez to Braulio B. Castillo, 1001 19TH ST W, STERLING, $110,167

Cynthia A. Estrada to Brayden Garcia, 1316 6TH AVENUE, STERLING, $131,000

Marjorie R. Burtlow to Marjorie R. Burtlow and Dennis D. Burtlow, 13961 SPRINGHILL RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Joseph D. Rosengren and Patricia A. Rosengren to Yellow Rose Farms Llc, 11 Parcels: 16-24-100-003,16-24-100-004, 16-24-200-002, 16-24-200-006, 16-24-200-007, 16-24-200-009, 16-24-400-001, 16-24-400-002, 16-25-200-001, 17-10-400-003, and 17-10-400-005, $0.00

Patricia A. Rosengren and D. Joseph Rosengren to Legacy Rose Farms Llc, 2 Parcels: 17-13-200-006 and 17-13-400-001, $0.00

Quit Claims

Ronald L. Pell to Ronald L. Pell Trustee, Jennifer M. Pell Trustee, and Pell Family Trust, 17048 LINCOLN RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Doreen J. Mattes to Jeff Cole, 302 2ND ST E, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Nicolasa M. Rodriguez and Edwardo A. Rodriguez to Nicolasa M. Rodriguez, Edwardo A. Rodriguez, and Ruben J. Rodriguez, 1606 29TH PLACE, STERLING, $0.00

Christy I. Farrow to Stanley R. Farrow Jr., 9304 ELLIS RD, FENTON, $0.00

Diane S. Metzler to Katlyn J. Denning and Diane S. Metzler, 3611 MCCUE RD, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Carla R. Zajicek Trustee, Brenda R. Bousman Trustee, James K. Balk Trustee, and Balk Family Trust to Susan J. Heun Trustee, Kevin E. Heun Trustee, and Heun Family Trust, 1003 12TH ST, FULTON, $230,000

Charles D. Josephsen Trust and Trust No 708 to Kalina Sommer and Brayden Nelson, 1003 7TH ST W, STERLING, $91,700

Barbara L. Reynolds Trust and Scott A. Reynolds Trust to John Blanchard and Jodie J. Blanchard, 13600 KENNEDY RD, FULTON, $130,000

Scott A. Reynolds Trust and Barbara L. Reynolds Trust to Scott A. Reynolds Trust and Barbara L. Reynolds Trust, 13600 KENNEDY RD, FULTON, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Ramona S. Peterson Estate to Christopher Dravis and Ross Thuente, 1804 AVENUE K, STERLING, $75,000

John L. Witherow Sr. Estate to Peggy S. Witherow, 8750 WINTER STREET, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Cynthia Kay Miller, Jessica A. Miller, and Jennifer M. Miller to Daniel S. Augenstine and Leslie A. Augestine, 1 Parcel: 16306 W Canada Rd, Polo, $110,000

Caryn A. Huber to Benjamin W. Covell and Brooke M. Covell, 1 Parcel: 815 Hampton Dr, Byron, $295,000

Billie J. Osborne to Harrison Unlimited Llc, 2 Parcels: 225 E Ave G, Rochelle, and 227 E Ave G, Rochelle, $140,000

Gary Leslie Poliska and Ronda M. Poliska to Kaleb A. Knight, 1 Parcel: 292 N Meridian Rd, Chana, $40,000

Christopher A. Tucker to Byron Lopez, 1 Parcel, 521 N. Walnut St., Byron, $240,000

Max C. Schulte to Graciela Aguilera, 1 Parcel: 226 S Main St, Rochelle, $70,000

Juan C. Rubio and Rachel J. Rubio to John W. Campbell and Rebekah A. Campbell, 1 Parcel: 753 Golden Prairie Dr, Davis Junction, $242,000

Dustin K. Spears and Sarah A. Spears to Greg W. Cross and Carol A. Jones, 1 Parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-01-100-008, $14,000

Michael J. Rokos and Susan M. Rokos to Joshua J. Jacobson, 2 Parcels: 413 Slippery Rock Dr, Dixon, and 411 Slippery Rock Dr, Dixon, $5,000

Jacob G. Terry to Jesus Fuerte Huerta, 1 Parcel: 822 N 12th St, Rochelle, $128,000

Beach Dreamers Llc to Giuseppe Alfano and Concetta Alfano, 1 Parcel: 128 W 2nd St, Byron, $215,000

Alan G. Titterton and Pondalea N. Titterton to Michael T. Snodgrass and Malia R. Snodgrass, 2 Parcels: 8686 N Glacier Dr, Byron, and 8692 N Glacier Dr, Byron, $276,000

Quit Claims

Mary Ellen Fleeger to Mary Ellen Fleeger, 1 Parcel: 736 Kristi Dr, Byron, $0.00

Veronica J. Johnson to Veronica J. Johnson, 1 Parcel: 15987 E Big Mound Rd, Lindenwood, $0.00

Joseph D. Szakalski Jr. to Beth P. Szakalski, 1 Parcel: 1103 Old Hunter Run, Byron, $0.00

Curtis R. Timmer and Jennifer A. Timmer to Dylon C. Timmer Trustee, Annastasia G. Timmer Trustee, and Timmer Family Irrev Tr., 1 Parcel: 02-09-400-003, $0.00

Donald A. Gramer Jr. Trustee, Loretta M. Gramer Trustee, and Donald A Jr & Loretta Gramer Family Tr. To Donald A. Gramer Jr. and Loretta M. Gramer, 1 Parcel: 642 Heritage Dr, Stillman Valley, $0.00

Paragon Pork Inc to Paragon Pork Ag Llc, 1 Parcel: 101 Stone Hill Road, Chana, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Kenneth D. Lingbeck Trustee and Patricia M. Lingbeck Revocable Living Tr to Diane K. Hemmersbach and Kenneth D. Lingbeck, 2 Parcels in Maryland Township: 03-21-400-006 and 03-28-200-004, $0.00

Charles R. Hall Trustee and Carol K. Sovern Tr. To Charles P. Hubbard and Lorraine A. Hubbard, 1 Parcel: 12601 S. Kings Rd, Rochelle, $1,119,200

Donald R. Etnyre Trustee, Nancy T. Etnyre Trustee, Donald R. Etnyre Rev Tr and Nancy T. Etnyre Rev Tr to Steven Bamborough, 1 Parcel: 403 E Webster St, Polo, $0.00

Stillman Bank Trustee and Alvin D. Oltmanns Tr. To Charles R. Winterton Trustee and Charles E. Winterton Tr., 3 Parcels in Byron Township: 04-35-400-002, 04-36-300-012, and 04-36-300-023, $875,533

Alan G. Titterton Trustee, Pondalea N. Titterton Trustee, and Alan G & Pondalea N Titterton Tr. to Alan G. Titterton and Pondalea N. Titterton, 2 Parcels: 8686 N. Glacier Drive, Byron, and 8692 N Glacier Dr, Byron, $0.00

Elsie A. Reif Trustee and Reif Tr101 to Dan Reif, 2 Parcels: 207 S Chestnut Ave, Forreston, and 209 S. Chestnut Ave., Forreston, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Marcelino Millan and Maria Victoria Andrade Ortiz to Marcelino Millan Trustee and Marcelino Millan, 1 Parcel: 806 Midway CT, Oregon, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Estate of Lesta F. Harmon and Lesta F. Harmon Deceased By Executor to Robert Rupnow, 1 Parcel: 502 S Franklin Ave, Polo, $65,000

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office