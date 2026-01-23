Paizlee Williams, Lucy Oetting lead Newman scoring in win: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls basketball

Newman 56, Mendota 24: Paizlee Williams and Lucy Oetting each scored 12 points for the Comets in the win. Veronica Haley added 10 points, Gisselle Martin had nine and Elaina Allen scored eight. Newman led 20-5 after the first quarter.

Galesburg 53, Sterling 45: Brenley Johnson led Sterling with 18 points while Jossy and Jae James each scored 10 in the Western Big 6 Conference road loss.

Bureau Valley 58, United 25: The Storm hit 10 3-pointers as Libby Endress scored 21 points. It was a seventh straight win for BV (16-7, 5-1).

Boys basketball

Milledgeville 33, Amboy 18: Bryson Wiersema scored 11 points and Karter Livengood had eight for the Missiles.

Boys wrestling

Oregon 60, North Boone 24: Scoring pins for the Hawks were Isaiah Perez, Carson Benesh, Jackson Messenger and Jayden Berry.

Oregon 59, Winnebago 24: Carson Benesh, Boone Alderks, Nelson Benesh and Jackson Messenger had pins for Oregon. Isaiah Perez added a technical fall.

Boys swimming

Sterling 100, Moline 70: Sterling’s Charles Nawrocki, Eugene Frump, Milo Reynolds and Charles Johnson won the 200 medley relay in 1:57.46. Lucas Porter added wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Denver Sandrock won the 50 free and 500 free. Jamie Boze won the 100 free. Eugene Frump added a win in the 100 breaststroke and Sterling won both the 200 and 400 free relays.