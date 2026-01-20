Telling Dixon’s story: Wadsworth’s book takes deep dive into city’s past

Tom Wadsworth of Dixon released his new book, “Distinctive Dixon: Fascinating Stories of Dixon’s Rich History”, on Dec. 9. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

Tom Wadsworth loves history – especially Dixon’s history.

So much so that the Dixon native is the go-to guy for anyone who wants to know more about the city’s beginnings, how it grew since its founding, the people who bolstered its success, the places that stand out, and the backstories of all of it.

Tom Wadsworth (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

All of that knowledge, as well as so much more he has researched over the years, has been compiled and packaged into a book, “Distinctive Dixon: Fascinating Stories of Dixon’s Rich History”.

His first 500-book order, which arrived in mid-December, sold out in just 11 days; he immediately placed, and received, a second order to help fill the demand.

In fact, Carolyn (Chin) Dunphy, owner of Books on First in Dixon and who has been with the store since it opened in 1998, said the “Distinctive Dixon” book is “the best-selling book in the store’s history, especially in such a short amount of time.” The book store sold more than 500 copies of “Distinctive Dixon” in only 26 days, Wadsworth said.

Wadsworth’s idea for the book started a few years ago when he posted some of his Dixon historical research on Facebook.

“Rusty Schrader of Shaw Media noticed it and then asked me to write a full article for Dixon Living Magazine,” he said.

He posted a few more stories on Facebook in 2023, then was approached by The Telegraph to write a Dixon history column for the Telegraph and Gazette.

“I loved learning about Dixon history, so I said yes,” he said of the column that publishes two Fridays a month in those publications.

“Over the last two years of writing these history stories in the Telegraph and Gazette, readers occasionally encouraged me to compile them all in a book,” he said. “In that same time period, I also gave about 50 live presentations to various audiences throughout northwestern Illinois. These audiences also asked for a book.”

In late 2024, Wadsworth discussed the book idea with Telegraph Publisher Jennifer Heintzelman and Schrader, and they liked it.

“Rusty crafted a stunning cover design and page template,” he said. “The initial idea was to produce the book for Christmas of 2024, but I got too busy.”

He submitted the manuscript and images in October 2025. After about six weeks of editing, design and printing, the first printing arrived in Dixon on Dec. 10, in time for Christmas. He said they “were blown away when the first 500 copies sold out in only 11 days.”

Wadsworth said his love of Dixon comes naturally, as he was born and raised there and lived most of his adult life there, too.

“I have a natural affinity for the town,” he said. “I didn’t realize the depth of my family history here until about 15 years ago. That’s when I learned that the Wadsworths first came here in 1845. The more I learned about Dixon, the more fascinated I became.”

Besides Peoria and Galena, Dixon is the oldest permanent settlement in northern Illinois – even older than the settlement of Chicago, he said.

“I’ve long felt that Dixon’s history will become a cornerstone attraction that makes the town a significant tourist destination. I want to uncover the key elements that contribute to its distinctive history,” he said.

He said he initially thought that people in their 30s or 40s would buy a copy for their parents in their 60s and older. But it’s been more common for the opposite. He’s finding that Dixon’s older residents are buying multiple copies for their children and grandchildren.

“Many of these grandparents are eager to pass on the richness of the city’s heritage to the coming generations,” he said. “They want their kids to realize that Dixon is a special place.”

Many teachers also have bought the book because they know the book teaches not only about Dixon, but about history in general and about life in previous generations, he said.

Wadsworth has been writing professionally for over 30 years.

“Over that time, I think I’ve learned the difference between interesting history and compelling history,” he said. “On any given topic, I might uncover 100 interesting details. But when I write that history for others, I’ve learned to ignore the good stuff and keep only the best stuff.

“Plus, since I’ve spent most of my life here, I’ve learned the topics that are compelling to the locals. As a result, I like to think that readers will find every sentence to be worth reading.”

He also makes it a point to give exact quotations of historical details that come from sources in the 1800s.

“We live in a time when people are questioning the accuracy and motivations of journalists,” he said. “So, I try to assure the reader that my writing comes from specific reliable sources.”

He said details about Ronald Reagan are certainly popular. In general, people love hearing about the Dixon of their youth.

“If you were alive when Reagan visited here, you treasure those memories and want to learn more,” he said.

Yet, most of this book is about the Dixon that existed more than 100 years ago.

“I want people to realize where we came from,” he said.

He said his local history book is different from most because many are about 95% pictures, basically a book of old photos with captions. Other histories are about 95% text, with few photos.

“Distinctive Dixon is a blend of the two, combining a well-researched narrative with rare old photos,” he said. “This book is also professionally designed, which I’ve rarely seen in local histories. Since I’ve been working with professional publication designers for 30 years, I would simply be unsatisfied with any product that doesn’t look great. It’s expensive, but it’s worth it.”

He also asked the designer to increase the font size so the text is more legible for older eyes.

“Most local histories have tiny print that frustrates the older reader,” he said. “I wanted the book to be easy for my target market, which is the older generation.”

People can still get a copy from Books on First, the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society and Discover Dixon. Even though all three locations sold out quickly, they are all now well stocked, he said.

He also said he may publish a follow-up history book.

“Since I will continue to generate more history columns in the Telegraph and Gazette, I will have more content to include in a second volume,” he said. “But I wouldn’t expect to release it until Christmas of 2027.”