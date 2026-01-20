Shaw Local

Lee County property transfers for Jan. 12-16, 2026

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty Deeds

Dennis W. Boynton and Marla B. Boynton to Dennis W. Boynton Trustee, Marla B. Trustee, and Marla B. Boynton Trust, 1 Parcel: 16-01-26-476-001, $0.00

Enrique Barrios to Trevor Miller and Victoria Miller, 764 BROOKLYN ROAD, WEST BROOKLYN, $238,000

James A. Reindel to Audra M. Reindel, 2032 IL ROUTE 38, ASHTON, $60,000

Suzanne Kinmon and Timmothy Kinmon to Posterity Management Llc Series 12, 1812 FACTORY STREET, DIXON, $60,000

Mary I. Erlandson Trustee and Mary I. Erlandson Trust to Donald Mccoy, Gina S. Mccoy, and Andrew J. Mccoy, 1 Parcel: 12-14-13-200-003, $280,000

Amanda Lanning and Aaron Lanning to Alexis Lynn Lowe, 143 STATE STREET S, FRANKLIN GROVE, $265,000

Douglas Dickinson and Leanne E. Dickinson to Jacob N. Thompson, 136 CHESTNUT ST W, COMPTON, $120,000

English Butterfly Llc to Anthony Alan Schopp and Tammy Sue Schopp, 605 EVANS AVENUE, ASHTON, $75,000

David C. Vivian to Janet M. Setchell and Craig A. Setchell, 1 Parcel: 11-16-20-300-001, $143,000

Loretta Holt to Joshua R. Devine, 531 KILGORE RD, DIXON, $80,000

D Joseph Rosengren and Patricia A. Rosengren to Legacy Rose Farms Llc, 3 Parcels: 09-19-02-100-003, 09-19-02-300-004, and 09-19-02-300-005, $0.00

Quit Claim

Christina Jones to Jeffery Albee, 1706 SPRING STREET, NACHUSA, $0.00

Joshua Butterfield to Jbick Properties Llc and Jb Ck Properties Llc, 701 DOUGLAS AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Larry Angleton to Larry Angleton and Cheryl Angleton, 1417 RIVER RD W, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Victor H. Rendon Sr. Trustee, Victor H. Rendon Revocable Trust, Gladys O. Rendon Trustee, and Gladys O. Rendon Revocable Trust to Olga Catherine Novella, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-153-044, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Bradley Conderman to Bradley D. Conderman Co-Trustee, Judy E. Conderman Co-Trustee, Edward Conderman Co-Trustee, Daniel Conderman Co-Trustee, Douglas Conderman Co-Trustee, and Bradley D. Conderman Trust, 1528 COLLEGE AVE S, DIXON, $0.00

Joanne Fredberg to Robert C. Fredberg Co-Trustee, Joanne E. Fredberg Co-Trustee, and Fredberg Trust, 4 Parcels: 16-01-22-200-012, 16-01-23-100-002, 16-01-23-100-009, and 16-01-23-100-010, $0.00

Tonja E. Morgan to Tonja E. Morgan Trustee and Tonja Elizabeth Morgan Revocable Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-178-024, $0.00

Michael Schlesser and Leeann Schlesser to Michael Anthony Schlesser Trustee, Leeann Bernice Schlesser Trustee, Michael Anthony Schlesser Trust, and Leeann Bernice Schlesser Trust, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-251-001 and 13-21-12-252-001, $0.00

Randy Eugene Marx and Pamela L. Marx to Joshua D. Marx Trustee, Randy E. Marx Irrevocable Trust and Pamela L. Marx Irrevocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-251-013, $0.00

Robert A. Gingras and Susan E. Gingras to Robert A. Gingras Co-Trustee and Susan E. Gingas Co-Trustee, and Flare Trust, 714 HEIGHTS RD, DIXON, $0.00

Illinois Valley Ymca Inc to Shane Kern Trustee, Shane Kern Revocable Trust, Nicola Kern Trustee, and Nicola Kern Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 22-18-25-200-002, $0.00

