Dixon School Board OKs personnel actions

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

By Charlene Bielema

The Dixon School Board approved several personnel actions on Wednesday, Jan. 14. They include:

New hires

  • Amanda McArthur, custodian at Dixon High School
  • Jessica Wind, special-education teacher at Dixon High School

Change of status

  • Courtney Forristall, from health assistant at Madison School to health assistant at Madison/RMS

Dixon High School coaches

  • Brad Winterland – Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend
  • Jason Burgess - Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend
  • Cam Yeater – Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend
  • Zack Heitz – Assistant Winter Strength Coach
  • Brad Winterland – Head Football Coach
  • Brandon Woodward – Assistant Boys Track
  • Simon Thorpe – Assistant Boys Track
  • JD Gieson – Assistant Boys Track – ½ stipend
  • Steve Sulfridge – Assistant Boys Track – ½ stipend
  • Lee Eastman – Assistant Girls Track
  • Cam Yeater – Assistant Girls Track
  • Alicia McPhillips – Assistant Girls Track – Partial Stipend
  • Tayla Schwarz – Assistant Girls Track – Partial Stipend

RMS coaches

  • Katie Drew – Assistant Girls Basketball – ½ stipend

Coaches/activities resignations

  • Don Randick – RMS Track – effective immediately
