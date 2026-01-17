Dixon School Board OKs personnel actions

The Dixon School Board approved several personnel actions on Wednesday, Jan. 14. They include:
New hires
- Amanda McArthur, custodian at Dixon High School
- Jessica Wind, special-education teacher at Dixon High School
Change of status
- Courtney Forristall, from health assistant at Madison School to health assistant at Madison/RMS
Dixon High School coaches
- Brad Winterland – Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend
- Jason Burgess - Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend
- Cam Yeater – Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend
- Zack Heitz – Assistant Winter Strength Coach
- Brad Winterland – Head Football Coach
- Brandon Woodward – Assistant Boys Track
- Simon Thorpe – Assistant Boys Track
- JD Gieson – Assistant Boys Track – ½ stipend
- Steve Sulfridge – Assistant Boys Track – ½ stipend
- Lee Eastman – Assistant Girls Track
- Cam Yeater – Assistant Girls Track
- Alicia McPhillips – Assistant Girls Track – Partial Stipend
- Tayla Schwarz – Assistant Girls Track – Partial Stipend
RMS coaches
- Katie Drew – Assistant Girls Basketball – ½ stipend
Coaches/activities resignations
- Don Randick – RMS Track – effective immediately