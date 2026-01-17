Dixon School Board OKs personnel actions

The Dixon School Board approved several personnel actions on Wednesday, Jan. 14. They include:

New hires

Amanda McArthur, custodian at Dixon High School

Jessica Wind, special-education teacher at Dixon High School

Change of status

Courtney Forristall, from health assistant at Madison School to health assistant at Madison/RMS

Dixon High School coaches

Brad Winterland – Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend

Jason Burgess - Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend

Cam Yeater – Winter Strength Coach – Partial Stipend

Zack Heitz – Assistant Winter Strength Coach

Brad Winterland – Head Football Coach

Brandon Woodward – Assistant Boys Track

Simon Thorpe – Assistant Boys Track

JD Gieson – Assistant Boys Track – ½ stipend

Steve Sulfridge – Assistant Boys Track – ½ stipend

Lee Eastman – Assistant Girls Track

Cam Yeater – Assistant Girls Track

Alicia McPhillips – Assistant Girls Track – Partial Stipend

Tayla Schwarz – Assistant Girls Track – Partial Stipend

RMS coaches

Katie Drew – Assistant Girls Basketball – ½ stipend

Coaches/activities resignations