United Way of Lee County’s Pop Culture Trivia Night is Jan. 22

The United Way of Lee County will host a pop culture trivia night on Jan. 22 at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon. (Long Shots Photography/Long Shots Photography)

United Way of Lee County is inviting the community to its Pop Culture Trivia Night on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with trivia kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Teams of up to six players will compete across four trivia rounds, featuring questions on music, movies and television, as well as a special round highlighting local Dixon history.

In addition to trivia, attendees can enjoy a pizza for their team, a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle throughout the evening. Fun prizes will be awarded for best-dressed team, best team name, first place and lowest score, making it an inclusive and entertaining event for trivia pros and casual players alike.

Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite pop culture icons to add to the excitement.

Team registration is $150 per team of six, which includes one pizza per team. Space is limited, and teams are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

All proceeds will directly support United Way of Lee County’s work to improve education, health and financial stability for local individuals and families.

To register a team or learn more, visit unitedwayofleecounty.org or call United Way of Lee County directly at 815-284-3339.