Popular Savanna biker bar up for sale for $2.2M, remains open

Poopy’s in Savanna, billed as “the largest biker bar in Illinois,” is for sale.

The biker bar, restaurant and event venue made the announcement Tuesday afternoon via its Facebook page. The bar is listed for $2.2 million with Hawkeye Commercial Real Estate.

“We’re seeking a new owner or investor who’s ready to build on its success, respect its roots and proudly carry on its long-standing motorcycle tradition,” the announcement said.

In 2024, Connor Lee and Shelly Leab, who owned Legends Draft House in Clinton, Iowa, purchased the bar, famous for hosting motorcycle enthusiasts and events. Leab died in April 2025, the victim of a murder-suicide at a Clinton home.

“After the heartbreaking loss of our partner, the workload and responsibility shifted overnight,” the announcement said.

The bar will be open for the season, and an entertainment schedule will be released later in the spring, according to the announcement.

“Nothing is slowing down. We are fully open this season, no matter what. We’re gearing up for another amazing year,” the bar’s announcement said.

The announcement also said that the bar’s owner is “pushing forward with big ideas,” including a full-service 55-acre Jeep and off-road park and possible franchising opportunities.

Poopy’s former owner, Kevin Promenschenkel, gained fame in 2020 when he defied COVID-19 shutdown orders from the state and went ahead with the bar’s traditional Memorial Day weekend events.