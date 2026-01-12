Whiteside Area Career Center names students of the month for November

The Whiteside Area Career Center in Sterling has announced its students of the month for November. They include;
- Brody Cox, a Rock Falls High School senior, in welding, machining and manufacturing. He is the son of Jann Cox.
- Tyler Cowley, a Rock Falls High School junior, in Auto 1. He is the son of Scott and Ruth Cowley.
- Zoey Varga, a Dixon High School senior, in Allied Health. She is the daughter of Ryan and Nicole Varga.
- Raul Salgado, a Rock Falls High School senior, in Health Occupations. He is the son of Raul and Maria Salgado.
- Zhyler Hansen, a Newman High School senior, in Auto Service. He is the son of Tyee and Aimee Hansen.
- Lola Barber, a Dixon High School senior, in Early Childhood Education. She is the daughter of Nick Barber and Tessa Spader.
- Matthew Clemen, a Newman High School senior, in Criminal Justice. He is the son of Earl Clemen and Linda Clemen.
- Lillian Biller, a Milledgeville High School senior, in Culinary Arts. She is the daughter of Mike Biller and Becky Herlin.
The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from five counties: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.
For more information, visit wacc.com.