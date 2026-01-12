Whiteside Area Career Center names students of the month for November

The Whiteside Area Career Center in Sterling has announced its students of the month for November. They include;

Brody Cox (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Brody Cox, a Rock Falls High School senior, in welding, machining and manufacturing. He is the son of Jann Cox.

Tyler Cowley (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Tyler Cowley, a Rock Falls High School junior, in Auto 1. He is the son of Scott and Ruth Cowley.

Zoey Varga (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Zoey Varga, a Dixon High School senior, in Allied Health. She is the daughter of Ryan and Nicole Varga.

Raul Salgado (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Raul Salgado, a Rock Falls High School senior, in Health Occupations. He is the son of Raul and Maria Salgado.

Zhyler Hansen (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Zhyler Hansen, a Newman High School senior, in Auto Service. He is the son of Tyee and Aimee Hansen.

Lola Barber (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Lola Barber, a Dixon High School senior, in Early Childhood Education. She is the daughter of Nick Barber and Tessa Spader.

Matthew Clemen (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Matthew Clemen, a Newman High School senior, in Criminal Justice. He is the son of Earl Clemen and Linda Clemen.

Lillian Biller (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Lillian Biller, a Milledgeville High School senior, in Culinary Arts. She is the daughter of Mike Biller and Becky Herlin.

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from five counties: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For more information, visit wacc.com.