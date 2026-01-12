Newman boys basketball off to 18-0 start: Sauk Valley Weekend Rewind

Newman’s John Rowzee puts in a basket against Riverdale on Dec. 30, 2025, during the championship of the Cliff Warkins Basketball Tournament at Erie High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Newman boys basketball team has continued to get the job done this season. The Comets, who were ranked fourth in the first Associated Press Class 1A poll, have two tournament titles under their belt and a pair of conference wins.

Entering this week 18-0, Newman won the Forreston Holiday Tournament championship a few weeks ago and closed the year with with a win in Erie-Prophetstown’s Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament championship.

Newman’s latest win was a 54-44 victory over Kewanee to start 2-0 in the Three Rivers East. Newman continues to have balance on offense as John Rowzee led the way with 15 points, Garret Matznick had 13, Asher Ernst had 10 and George Jungerman had nine. Newman won despite just three 3-pointers in the win. The team hits 10 or more some nights.

The Comets have a big matchup with Mendota (14-4, 2-0) on Tuesday at home.

Oregon boys off to solid start

The Hawks improved to 14-3 and 2-0 in the Big Northern Conference after a 51-42 win over Rock Falls on Friday. Oregon picked up the pressure and intensity to pull away after the Rockets (6-11, 1-2) kept things close until late in the third quarter.

“I think we were a little complacent at the start of the game. We were letting them dictate the game,” Oregon coach Jarrett Reynolds said. “Then we started playing our style of basketball in the second half.”

Cooper Johnson scored 15 points as the Hawks outscored the Rockets 28-17 in the second half and 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

“We knew we had to come out faster and stronger,” Johnson said. “That’s what we did in the third quarter and really turned it up there.”

Benny Olalde also provided a spark with a layup off a steal and a 3-pointer. He finished with nine points.

“Benny’s one of our best leaders,” Reynolds said. “If he’s got some energy, it translates to everybody.”

The Hawks added another win Saturday after beating Morrison 67-35.

Oregon has a BNC matchup with Byron on Tuesday. The Tigers won 79-62 a month ago at the Forreston tournament.

Area girls teams 3-0 at the Illinois vs. Iowa Shootout

Sterling, Bureau Valley and Erie-Prophetstown all had wins over Iowa teams in Saturday’s IHMVCU Shootout in Moline and Rock Island.

Sterling beat Clinton 57-50 as Jae James earned MVP of the game with 18 points.

E-P beat Easton Valley 60-35 as Aubrey Huisman was named MVP after scoring 22 points with eight rebounds.

BV topped Wilton 68-27 with Libby Endress earning MVP after scoring 22 points.

Illinois won the shootout with 12 wins to Iowa’s two.

Dixon girls improve to 16-2

The Duchesses are off to another strong start this year and were ranked fifth in the opening Class 3A AP poll. Sterling was eighth.

Dixon beat St. Francis 48-31 on Saturday and had a 23-2 run in the third quarter. Reese Dambman scored 19 points and Morgan Hargrave had 11.

“Dixon’s a very good team. They’re a top-ranked team for a reason. They play hard, they shoot lights out,” St. Francis coach Jeff Gerdeman said. “So I’m glad we hung with them for a half. I would’ve liked to have given them a full game, but it wasn’t meant to be today.”

Dixon boys wrestling takes third

The Dukes had a pair of champions at the Princeton Invitational as Riley Paredes and Jack Ragan each won their bracket.

Coal City (272 points) took first and Vandalia (250) was second, followed by Dixon (172). Newman (103.5) took 12th and Rock Falls (39.5) was 23rd.

Paredes beat Rockridge’s Nate Lower 8-2 to win the 106-pound title.

“Every year, I try to accomplish more and more,” Paredes said. “Winning one of the biggest 1A tournaments, it feels like a big accomplishment for me.”

Paredes took home the gold after not placing the last two years.

“I was really tired, but I just kept thinking about how I needed to get that No. 1 spot,” he said. “I knew he was ranked No. 1, so it motivated me a little to get that win.”

Ragan won the title at 120 after beating Oakwood’s Weston Frazier 14-4. Dylan Bopes won the third-place match 7-3 at 285, and Doolan Long was seventh at 126. Charlie Connors took fourth at 144, and Preston Richards was third at 150.

Newman’s Landon Near was runner-up at 113 after falling 7-5 to Princeton’s Augustus Swanson. Javen Reyes was seventh at 120 for the Comets, and Zhyler Hansen was fifth at 126. Landon Blanton took fourth at 132, and Matthew Murray was eighth at 285.

Area girls crowed at E-P tournament

Newman’s Blair Grennan was the 110-pound champion after three straight pins in the inaugural event. She beat Erie-Prophetstown’s Rozlyn Mosher in the final. E-P’s Michelle Naftzger was champion at 140.

Fulton’s Kerby Germann was champion at 130, and Tessa Fosdick was runner-up at 115 for the Steamers.

Ryleigh Eriks was runner-up at 125 for Rock Falls.