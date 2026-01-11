Dixon boys wrestling takes third at Princeton: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Dixon's Riley Paredes wrestles Rockridge's Nate Lower during the 62nd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational boys tournament on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Boys wrestling

Dixon takes third at Princeton: The Dukes had a pair of champions at the Princeton Invitational Tournament as Riley Paredes and Jack Ragan each won their bracket. Coal City (272 points) took first and Vandalia (250) was second, followed by Dixon (172). Newman (103.5) took 12th and Rock Falls (39.5) was 23rd.

Paredes beat Rockridge’s Nate Lower 8-2 to win the 106-pound title.

“Every year I try to accomplish more and more,” he said. “Winning one of the biggest 1A tournaments, it feels like a big accomplishment for me.”

Paredes took home the gold after not placing the last two years.

“I was really tired but I just kept thinking about how I needed to get that No. 1 spot,” he said. “I knew he was ranked No. 1, so it motivated me a little to get that win.”

Jack Ragan won the title at 120 after beating Oakwood’s Weston Frazier 14-4. Dylan Bopes won the third-place match 7-3 at 285 and Doolan Long was seventh at 126. Charlie Connors took fourth at 144 and Preston Richards was third at 150.

Newman’s Landon Near was runner-up at 113 after falling 7-5 to Princeton’s Augustus Swanson. Javen Reyes was seventh at 120 for the Comets and Zhyler Hansen was fifth at 126. Landon Blanton took fourth at 132 and Matthew Murray was eighth at 285.

Dixon's Jack Ragan wrestles Oakwood's Weston Frazier during the 62nd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational boys tournament on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Oregon takes second at Polo invite: The Hawks tallied 188.5 points, behind only Yorkville Christian (229). West Carroll (119) was fourth, Fulton (115) was fifth and Polo (77.5) was ninth.

Fulton’s Coltin Hartman was runner-up at 106 after falling 4-3 to Yorkville’s Davin Torza. Hudson Price also took second for the Steamers at 113.

Oregon’s Josiah Perez was 120-pound champion and Isaiah Perez took second at 126. Jack Benesh was also champion at 132 after beating WC’s Jack McIntyre by pin. Nelson Benesh was 138-pound champion.

WC’s Connor Knop was champion at 157 and Cole Herrell took second at 150. Jonner Smith also took first at 165 for the Thunder.

Fulton’s Mason Kuebel took second at 175.

Polo’s Micah Stringini was champion at 190.

Sterling 16th at Sycamore: The Warriors had 243 points as Cole Buntjer took third at 190 pounds. Cael Lyons was sixth at 126, Landon Heckman was seventh at 132 and Brady McCray was seventh at 215. Sycamore won the 27-team invite with 457.5 points.

Girls wrestling

E-P tournament: Newman’s Blair Grennan was 110-pound champion after three straight pins. She beat E-P’s Rozlyn Mosher in the final.

Fulton’s Kerby Germann was champion at 130 and Tessa Fosdick was runner-up at 115.

Ryleigh Eriks was runner-up at 125 for Rock Falls.

E-P’s Michelle Naftzger was champion at 140.

Polo invite: Oregon’s Kendra Ege was champion at 105 and Polo’s Aubrey Herndon was champion at 135.

Girls basketball

Galena 30, Amboy 24: Jillian Anderson led the Clippers with 10 points in the setback at the Eastland shootout.

Sterling 57, Clinton 50: Jae James scored 18 points and was named game MVP at the Iowa vs. Illinois shootout matchup. Alivia Gibson added 13 points for Sterling.

Bureau Valley 68, Wilton 27: BV’s Libby Endress was named MVP of the Iowa vs. Illinois shootout matchup after scoring 22 points.

Erie-Prophetstown 60, Easton Valley 35: Aubrey Huisman was named game MVP after scoring 22 points and eight rebounds at the Iowa vs. Illinois shootout.

Newman 58, St. Bede 44: Veronica Haley led the Comets with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a balanced effort. Elaina Allen and Lucy Oetting each scored 13 points.

Rockford Christian 55, Eastland 37: Sienna Peterson led the Cougars (16-2) with 14 points in the setback.

Boys basketball

Byron 72, Sterling 59: Sterling was unable to dig out of a 23-13 deficit after the first quarter. Xavian Prather scored 14 points, Brady Berlin had 12, Jack Saathoff (10 rebounds) had 11, and Deandre Maas had 10. Caden Considine led Byron with 21 points.

Alleman 67, Rock Falls 65: The Rockets fell short on the road as Cole Heald scored 20 points and Max Burns scored 16.

Elk Grove 50, Dixon 44: The Dukes had their four-game winning streak snapped with the road loss.

Oregon 67, Morrison 35: Tucker O’Brien led the Hawks with 18 points, Brian Wallace had 15 and Benny Olalde added 12 in the win. Brayden Rubright led Morrison with nine points.

Girls bowling

Dixon takes fourth at Sycamore: Mollee Wickert led Dixon with a 689 and Madolynn Kirby rolled a 619. Dixon tallied a 5,015 as a team.