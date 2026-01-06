Dixon artist opens art studio, hopes people will challenge themselves, connect with others

Nora Reuter talks about Brave Arts Creative Studio on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at the space in downtown Dixon. The studio is a drop-in creative space for children, adults and families. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon artist Nora Reuter has opened the doors of her latest project – an art studio with activities for children, families and adults.

Brave Arts Creative Studio, at 115 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon, is open Monday through Friday at various times for children to get creative at open studio and learn about art in a more structured setting. Art parties designed for families and adults also will be offered, Reuter told Shaw Local.

“This place in itself is an art project. It’s not done; it’s just starting to evolve,” Reuter said.

Reuter said she’s not teaching classes in a traditional sense, but, instead, is providing the needed materials for kids and adults to get creative. Her mission is to get people off their phones, connect with each other and play.

“I’m just inviting people to be artists with me,” Reuter said.

Inside the studio, multiple tables are set up that kids can move around based on what they want to do, whether that’s drawing, coloring or participating in one of the many projects already set up.

One wall is dedicated to the “brave arts challenge”, which features prompts that kids can choose for a project. Once completed, kids can take a picture with their project that is displayed on the wall, Reuter said.

Reuter emphasized the goal isn’t necessarily to create great art, it’s “about trying and challenging yourself,” Reuter said. “Being engaged in the act of creating is most important.”

Programs

Open Studio: a time for kids to get creative without too much structure, one open-ended art table and three to five tables set up with different art projects.

Weekly from Monday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m.

$15 fee

Mini Monets: similar to open studio, but designed for younger children and their parents.

Weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For kids ages 18 months to 5 years.

$15 fee

Homeschool Art: structured lessons that guide kids through the basics of art while encouraging them to be creative with new materials each week.

Weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-9:30 a.m. and from 10-11:30 a.m.

For ages 5 to 14.

$10 fee per class.

Friday Nite Art Party: different art projects, like “paint your pet”, catered to families and adults. Events are posted on the studio’s Facebook page.

Fridays from 6:30-9 p.m.

Prices vary.

Private parties: birthday parties with booking options of two or three hours and up to 30 guests with themed art projects.

Saturdays and Sundays

Available add ons: balloon arches, face painting and take-home art kits.

For any event, children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a guardian who is at least 16 years old. Parents are required to fill out a contact form before dropping kids off. Reuter also encouraged people to register online ahead of time.

Reuter, along with her husband Brent Reuter, also owns Rock River Disk Golf. The pair plans on selling disks and related sports equipment out of the Brave Arts studio during certain hours.

Reuter earned her degree in studio art from Northern Illinois University and built a career as a mural artist under the name Nora Kate Paints. In Dixon, some of her popular projects include the petunias at Meraki Spa Salon on West River Street, the wings at Balayti’s Auto on West First Street and the superhero bike racks throughout Dixon’s downtown.

For information. visit Brave Arts Creative Studio Facebook page or call 815-440-1357.