OSF Saint Katharine offers free blood pressure checks in Dixon, Polo

High blood pressure often has no symptoms, yet it is a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

High blood pressure often has no symptoms, yet it is a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Regular blood pressure checks are essential for early detection and prevention, according to health experts.

To make screenings easy and accessible, OSF Saint Katharine offers free blood pressure checks at two convenient locations in Lee and Ogle counties.

Starting Jan. 7, blood pressure checks in Dixon will move to the Dixon YMCA, located at 110 N. Galena Ave. Screenings will be available from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday.

In Polo, checks are offered at the Polo Area Senior Service Center on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.