Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Sterling’s Jossy James

Sterling’s Joslynn James drives the lane against Rockford Christian Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at the Dixon Christmas Classic. James is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after eclipsing 1,000 career points. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Jossy James

School: Sterling

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She scored 29 points in a win over Rockford Christian to eclipse 1,000 points for her career. She leads the 12-3 Golden Warriors with 19.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.7 steals per game. The Valparaiso University recruit scored 17 points in a 43-26 win over previously undefeated Byron to win the Dixon Christmas Classic. She has also made the most 3-pointers in school history.

Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said James has continued to grow as a leader this season and get better through hard work.

“She’s the kid that’s in the gym every single day,” Jackson said. “I think she’s going to add a lot more to that [point total] over the next year and a half or so.”

James is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

How did you first get into basketball?

James: I first started playing basketball on a rec team, following in my older sister’s footsteps.

What do you like about basketball? Have you learned anything from it?

James: I like everything the game includes, especially the relationships you make throughout it. I have learned a lot including how to communicate, listen, lead and handle loss.

🔥 #GWTVHighlights 🔥

A milestone moment for Joslynn James in Dixon!



She is now the 10th Golden Warrior in program history to score 1,000+ career points.



James led the way with 29 points as SHS defeated Rockford Christian 63–55 at the Dixon Tournament.

Well done, Joslynn! 🏀

Any specific strengths you feel you have?

James: I feel as if I am unselfish when it comes to the game. I want everyone around me to succeed just as much.

You recently hit 1,000 career points. What can you say about that accomplishment and what went into reaching that mark?

James: It is one of many big accomplishments, proving the hard work is paying off. Countless hours in the gym, confidence and my team/coaches believing in me were big aspects.

Sterling’s Joslynn James pulls up for a shot against Stillman Valley Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Duchesses Basketball Christmas Classic. (Alex T. Paschal)

Any highlights or standout moments for you and the team so far this season? Anything else you are proud of?

James: Winning the Christmas Classic this past week was definitely a standout moment, creating a great memory. I’m proud of my team for adapting so easily and finding their roles allowing us to succeed.

What are your goals this season? Does the team have any goals?

James: As a team and personally, we share goals of winning and having another chance at a run in postseason.

What is it like playing with your sister, Jae? What’s it like having a sister on the team?

James: It makes it a lot easier playing with her, we have that bond and chemistry that is unmatched and often what other teams strive for. Sometimes we get at it with each other, but we both know it’s from a place of love.

Joslyn James, sister Jaelynn and Brenley Johnson pose with their tourney shirts .The Sterling Golden Warriors played the Byron Tigers in the championship game of the Dixon Holiday Tournament at Dixon High School on Monday, December 29th, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Anything else you like to do off the court?

James: Off the court, I like to fish and play pickleball along with trying new things.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

James: Texas Roadhouse or seafood boil

Favorite place you’ve visited?

James: California

Favorite TV Show or movie?

James: Stranger Things

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

James: Taylor Jackson

What advice do you have for younger players?

James: Run your own race, don’t compare yourself to others.