Learn how to improve online health literacy at Morrison library Feb. 10

The new Odell library logo designed by Amanda Cook. (Photo provided by Odell Public Library)

Odell Public Library in Morrison will host “Improving Online Health Literacy”, a free, in-person program aimed to increase online health literacy for all ages.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, in the Odell program room.

The hour-long session, led by Western Illinois University faculty, will describe the role of digital health records as well as common challenges and barriers for patients.

Participants will learn to recognize trusted websites and databases and how to complete their own personal health records.

This is an opportunity to build health communication skills and better advocate for yourself and loved ones through any medical journey.