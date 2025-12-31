OSF Saint Katharine welcomes new family medicine provider

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center has announced that Jennifer Hernandez will join its team as a family medicine provider beginning in early January.

Hernandez will see patients at the new OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, 1840 First Ave., on Mondays and Thursdays, and at OSF Saint Katharine – Primary Care in Ashton on Tuesdays.

Hernandez earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing, specializing as a family nurse practitioner, from Olivet Nazarene University.

She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Her clinical experience includes internal medicine and pediatrics, with a special interest in cardiology and urgent care medicine.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our Sterling and Ashton clinics,” said Jessica Dowdall, director of clinical operations physician offices. “Her expertise in family medicine and passion for patient advocacy will be a tremendous asset to the communities we serve.”

The Sterling clinic opened in September and offers a range of services from a multidisciplinary team, including general surgeons Dr. Matthew Hefty and Dr. David Powers, midwife Dana Hoffman, and podiatrists Dr. Nathan Mauren and Dr. Gayana Wanniarachchi.

To schedule an appointment with Hernandez, call 815-453-1212 for Ashton or 779-251-6100 for Sterling.