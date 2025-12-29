Sterling man charged with felony aggravated battery

A Sterling man has been charged with felony aggravated battery after being accused of hitting and kicking two Sterling police officers on Christmas Eve.

John R. Sotelo, 50, was charged Friday, Dec. 26, with two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer, a misdemeanor.

Sotelo is accused of striking a police officer in the face and kicking another, and then trying to pull away from one of the officers when he tried to place Sotelo in handcuffs.

Sotelo also is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging a door handle at a Sterling property, according to Whiteside County court records.

Sotelo pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Friday and was released on pretrial conditions.

His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2.