Sauk Valley-area students named to UW-Whitewater’s fall dean’s list

The following 14 area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2025 fall semester.
- Makenna Arickx, Rock Falls
- Courtney Grobe, Polo
- Emily Lego, Rock Falls
- Brody Potter, Dixon
- Emma Schlichtmann, Oregon
- Briggs Sellers, Mount Morris
- Baylie Sutton, Rochelle
- Mitchell White, Dixon
- Laura Wright, Polo
- Dailey Damhoff, Morrison
- Jenna Green, Lanark
- Jocelyn Green, Lanark
- Peyton Urish, Chadwick
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 4,107 students were selected for the dean’s list for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.