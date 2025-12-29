Sauk Valley-area students named to UW-Whitewater’s fall dean’s list

The following 14 area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2025 fall semester.

Makenna Arickx, Rock Falls

Courtney Grobe, Polo

Emily Lego, Rock Falls

Brody Potter, Dixon

Emma Schlichtmann, Oregon

Briggs Sellers, Mount Morris

Baylie Sutton, Rochelle

Mitchell White, Dixon

Laura Wright, Polo

Dailey Damhoff, Morrison

Jenna Green, Lanark

Jocelyn Green, Lanark

Peyton Urish, Chadwick

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 4,107 students were selected for the dean’s list for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.