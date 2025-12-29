Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley-area students named to UW-Whitewater’s fall dean’s list

WEST Academy Honor Roll

Honor Roll

By Shaw Local News Network

The following 14 area students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2025 fall semester.

  • Makenna Arickx, Rock Falls
  • Courtney Grobe, Polo
  • Emily Lego, Rock Falls
  • Brody Potter, Dixon
  • Emma Schlichtmann, Oregon
  • Briggs Sellers, Mount Morris
  • Baylie Sutton, Rochelle
  • Mitchell White, Dixon
  • Laura Wright, Polo
  • Dailey Damhoff, Morrison
  • Jenna Green, Lanark
  • Jocelyn Green, Lanark
  • Peyton Urish, Chadwick

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

The university’s Registrar’s Office reports 4,107 students were selected for the dean’s list for the fall semester. More than 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.

LocalLocal NewsEducationRock FallsPoloDixonOregonMount MorrisRochelleMorrisonLanarkChadwickOgle CountyWhiteside CountyLee County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois