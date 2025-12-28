Shaw Local

Lee, Whiteside and Ogle property transfers for Dec. 15-19, 2025

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Zachary Bomkamp, Sidney Bomkamp, and Sidney Lippens to Angel Romero, 2098 STONE RD, ASHTON, $220,000

Fred Bush and Jeanilee Bush to Alexander Mitchell-Silva, 914 CHAMBERLIN ST E, DIXON, $259,400

Mark G. Kaleel and Renee A. Kaleel to Kaleel Holdings Inc, 20 N JONES, AMBOY, $45,000

John D. Kirchhofer and Nancy L. Kirchhofer to Pitzer’s Spring Creek Cattle Partnership, 1 Parcel: 06-09-02-276-001, $85,000

Donald Scott Hess and Daniel Hess to Kaitlynn E. Pfeiffer, 1218 GORAL COURT, DIXON, $226,000

Edward Anthony Campbell Trustee, Patricia K. Campbell Trustee, and Campbell Family Trust to Susan Lynn Galus, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-476-020, $16,000

Harold C. Vail, Lori Jo Vail, and Lori J. Vail to Sarah Blanken and Joseph Kallal, 1501 COLLEGE AVENUE S, DIXON, $0.00

Samuel E. Ebersole and Paula S. Ebersole to Kaila S. Trevino, 612 DOUGLAS AVENUE, DIXON, $80,000

Quit Claims

Jason M. Schmidt to Jason M. Schmidt and Jamie E. Emmert, 458 MEAD ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Midwest Tulsa Property to Mi Tulsa Trust #4, 1 Parcel: 07-02-30-376-002, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Danny Lee Deihl Jr. Trust and Danny L. Diehl Jr. Trust to Aj Homes Llc, 1405 FIRST ST W, DIXON, $30,500

E. William Lefevre Trustee and Winifred H. Knox Charitable Trust to Thomas R. Hann and Elaine Hann, 1455 MCGIRR ROAD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $118,000

Deeds in Trust

Joan C. Lawson to Joan C. Lawson Trustee and Joan C. Lawson Trust, 1666 PUMP FACTORY ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Alvin Joaquin Gonzalez, Deliana Gonzalez, and Alvin J. Gonzalez to Alvin J. Gonzalez Trustee, Deliana Gonzalez Trustee, and Alvin J. Gonzalez Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-355-003, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Joshua S. Huizenga to Theresa M. Massa, 8459 GRENNAN RD, FENTON, $160,779

Gary G. Dewitte and Carol J. Dewitte to David A. Olsen, 12719 GARDEN PLAIN RD, MORRISON, $300,000

Plautz Farms Inc to Jamie Gerlach and Anita Gerlach, 6183 YORKTOWN RD, PROHETSTOWN, $116,500

Shelby Crady, Karen Mccormick, Nancy Mayoral, and Sandra P. Russell Estate to Matthew Pickering, 505 4TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $130,500

Jason Amos to Sterling Equities Llc, 2520 LAKE RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $31,500

David B. Hurless to Kevin L. Benck Jr., 24049 HILLCREST DRIVE, STERLING, $328,000

William Curtis Bartels and Nancy Bartels to William Curtis Bartels Trustee and Nancy Bartels Trust, 1 Parcel: 20-06-376-011, $0.00

William Curtis Bartels and Nancy Bartels to Nancy Bartels Trustee and Willaim Curtis Bartels Trust, 3 Parcels: 20-06-376-011, 20-07-205-001, and 20-07-205-002, $0.00

Pamela K. Kaufman to Jeffrey Woodworth and Jul Woodworth, MELLOTTS RD, LYNDON, $467,180

Redeed Llc to Ntrn Llc, 1204 WILSON ST, STERLING, $12,000

Gail R. Dancey to Timothy E. Graff Trust and Therese C. Graff Trust, 4305 HILLCREST LANE, STERLING, $274,000

Nancy A. Seyller to Derek W. Bush and Jaicee E. Bush, 507 ASH AVE, MORRISON, $86,500

G Squared Iv Llc to Sea2sky Llc, 606 LINCOLNWAY RD E, MORRISON, $1,150,000

Robert S. Vanriet to Paiwan Properties Llc, 511 E HIGH ST, UNIT A-2, MORRISON, $47,500

Gregory E. Adams and Robert E. Adams to Francis S. Adams, TAMPICO RD, TAMPICO, $3,500

Francis S. Adams and Robert E. Adams to Gregory E. Adams, 1 Parcel: 22-34-400-007, $15,000

Wayne Clarence Anglese to Phyllis A. Nelson, 1006 CHURCH ST S, ALBANY, $212,000

Mary P. Stopher, Timothy Stopher, Mark Stopher, and Richard P. Stopher Estate to Mary P. Stopher, 1114 9TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Quit Claims

Cliff E. Pfundstein, and Katie L. Pfundstein to Cliff E. Pfundstein and Katie L. Pfundstein, 20928 HOOVER ROAD, STERLING, $0.00

Nicole M. Mcwilliams and Nicole Hinman Fka to Robert J. Mcwilliams and Nicole M. Mcwilliams, 1105 LIME ST N, ALBANY, $0.00

Nathan Hinman and Nicole Hinman to Nicole Hinman, 1105 LIME ST N, ALBANY, $0.00

Laura Castaneda to Laura Castaneda Living Trust, 1018 CHARLES ST, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kevin E. Heller to Kuz Its Fun Llc, 201 3RD ST E, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Ann E. Klahn Trustee, Williams S. Klahn Jr. Trust, and Ann E. Klahn Trust to Joseph Vogt and Audrey Vogt, 17431 ELSTON RD, FULTON, $130,000

Warren J. Pattern Trustee, Eva Jane Pattern Trustee, and Pattern Family Trust to Mathai S. Karingada and Sarah M. Cebula, 28953 KNOB HILL CT, ROCK FALLS, $475,500

Executor’s Deeds

Ronald R. Winters Estate to J. Darwin Olsen, 1124 13TH AVE, FULTON, $115,000

Guntorius Oonagh Kennedy Estate to Robert Widtmann, 13940 RICK RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

William Chernick and Margaret Chernick to Justin D. Cone and Meghan E. Kohler, 1 Parcel: 8752 N. Rainier Court, Byron, $295,000

Clinton Shuler and Katlin Shuler to Brody Massolle, 1 Parcel: 606 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $170,000

Elliot F. Keller and Katy J. Keller to Steven Day and Robin Mennega, 1 Parcel: 7830 W Renee Rue, Dixon, $247, 000

Christopher S. Fant and Tina A. Fant to Jason Paul Peterson and Michelle Lynn Peterson, 1 Parcel: 104 N Elm St, Davis Junction, $169,900

Donna M. Mann to Jean A. Suneson, 1 Parcel: 807 Webster St, Oregon, $187,500

Daniel E. Ihnen and Linda S. Ihnen to Thomas A. Crabb and Edeltraud Crabb, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-01-252-004, $17,500

Jean A. Suneson to Nitram Properties Inc.: 1511 N. River Road, Oregon, and 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-34-200-015, $377,000

David Whitcombe and Amber Whitcombe to Zachary Bomkamp and Sidney Bomkamp, 2 Parcels: 107 Blackberry Cir, Dixon, and 109 N Blackberry Cir, Dixon, $199,900

Hre Builders Llc to Juan Villanueva-Bonilla, Juan Villanueva Bonilla, and Maria Pena Herrera, 1 Parcel: 59 S Regulators St., Rochelle, $311,000

Kathern M. Fritz to Shady Oak Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel: 511 W Blackhawk Dr, Byron, $480,000

Daniel J. Kelly Jr. to Maria G. Ayala and Jose Natividad Ayala Huerta, 1 Parcel: 9955 E High Rd, Stillman Valley, $240,000

Nicolo Venezia to Jamie Trunko, 1 Parcel: 310 W Hitt St, Mt. Morris, $72,000

Nicolas Michael Escobar and Lindsay Marie Mitchell to Lucas Tyler Murphy and Jennifer Lynn Murphy, 1 Parcel: 604 W Oregon St, Polo, $280,000

Patricia K. Guillotte to David Martin, 1 Parcel: 208 Irene Ave, Rochelle, $175,000

Debbra A. Ohlwine Trustee and Debbra A. Ohlwine Rev Tr. to Joel B. Bear and Jenette R. Bear, 1 Parcel: 8455 W Judson Rd, Polo, $330,000

Gerardo Murillo to Jose Antonio Nambo Belmonte and Yasmin Nambo, 1 Parcel: 822 N. Main St., Rochelle, $65,000

Gerardo Murillo to Jose Antonio Nambo Belmonte and Yazmin Nambo, 1 Parcel: 115 S 12th St, Rochelle, $65,000

Tom J. Hartnett Iii to Jaime E. Barragan Anaya and Zara K. Barragan Anaya, 1 Parcel: 1002 W 1st Ave, Rochelle, $148,470

Thomas L. Hada and Stephanie L. Hada to Jamie Schifferer, 1 Parcel: 620 S 3rd St, Rochelle, $193,000

Quit Claims

Todd P. Stecker to Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker, 1 Parcel: 7620 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $$0.00

Ronald S. Viederis and Barbara J. Viederis to Ronald S. Viederis Trustee, Barbara J. Viederis Trustee, and Ronald S & J Viederis Tr. 1 Parcel: 4711 N Wendorf Rd, Monroe Center, $0.00

James M. Kohler to Joy A. Kohler, 1 Parcel: 155 Harvest Glenn Dr, Davis Junction, $0.00

Tamika M. Willstead to Dennis K. Willistead, 1 Parcel: 2964 W Oregon Trail Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Carolyn A. Rink Trustee and Pauline M. Smith Tr to Carolyn & Stuart Smith Farm Llc and Carolyn And Stuart Smith Farm Llc, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-01-100-001, $0.00

Carolyn A. Rink Trustee and Pauline M. Smith Tr. to Carolyn A. Rink Trustee and Carolyn & Polly Smith Tr2025, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-05-200-002, $0.00

Janice B. Russo Trustee, Janice B. Russo Rev Tr, Karl V. Dauphin, Randall Osborne, John Osborne, and Michele Stretz to Matthew Blum and Krista Blum, 1 Parcel: 8848 W. Pines Rd., Polo, $1,550,000

Susan A. Engebretson Trustee and Barnes Tr1 to Susan A. Engebretson Trustee and Susan A. Engebretson Tr2, 1 Parcel: 917 W 8th Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Marta Brown Trustee, Kathleen Brown Trustee, Jean O. Brown Lv Tr, to Joel Alan Detig, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-09-300-011, $434,490

Deeds in Trust

James C. Youssi to James C. Youssi Trustee and James C. Youssi Tr1, 1 Parcel: 1145 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $0.00

Doug Collins and Anna Collins to Douglas C. Collins Trustee, Anna Collins Trustee, Douglas C. Collins Tr, and Anna Collins Tr., 1 Parcel: 5997 S Ridge Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Randy Baker and Jeanne Baker to Jeanne A. Baker Trustee and Jeanne A. Baker Tr., 1 Parcel: 6948 N Deer Trl, Byron $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

