Lee, Whiteside and Ogle property transfers for Dec. 15-19, 2025

Lee County

Zachary Bomkamp, Sidney Bomkamp, and Sidney Lippens to Angel Romero, 2098 STONE RD, ASHTON, $220,000

Fred Bush and Jeanilee Bush to Alexander Mitchell-Silva, 914 CHAMBERLIN ST E, DIXON, $259,400

Mark G. Kaleel and Renee A. Kaleel to Kaleel Holdings Inc, 20 N JONES, AMBOY, $45,000

John D. Kirchhofer and Nancy L. Kirchhofer to Pitzer’s Spring Creek Cattle Partnership, 1 Parcel: 06-09-02-276-001, $85,000

Donald Scott Hess and Daniel Hess to Kaitlynn E. Pfeiffer, 1218 GORAL COURT, DIXON, $226,000

Edward Anthony Campbell Trustee, Patricia K. Campbell Trustee, and Campbell Family Trust to Susan Lynn Galus, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-476-020, $16,000

Harold C. Vail, Lori Jo Vail, and Lori J. Vail to Sarah Blanken and Joseph Kallal, 1501 COLLEGE AVENUE S, DIXON, $0.00

Samuel E. Ebersole and Paula S. Ebersole to Kaila S. Trevino, 612 DOUGLAS AVENUE, DIXON, $80,000

Quit Claims

Jason M. Schmidt to Jason M. Schmidt and Jamie E. Emmert, 458 MEAD ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Midwest Tulsa Property to Mi Tulsa Trust #4, 1 Parcel: 07-02-30-376-002, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Danny Lee Deihl Jr. Trust and Danny L. Diehl Jr. Trust to Aj Homes Llc, 1405 FIRST ST W, DIXON, $30,500

E. William Lefevre Trustee and Winifred H. Knox Charitable Trust to Thomas R. Hann and Elaine Hann, 1455 MCGIRR ROAD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $118,000

Deeds in Trust

Joan C. Lawson to Joan C. Lawson Trustee and Joan C. Lawson Trust, 1666 PUMP FACTORY ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Alvin Joaquin Gonzalez, Deliana Gonzalez, and Alvin J. Gonzalez to Alvin J. Gonzalez Trustee, Deliana Gonzalez Trustee, and Alvin J. Gonzalez Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-355-003, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Joshua S. Huizenga to Theresa M. Massa, 8459 GRENNAN RD, FENTON, $160,779

Gary G. Dewitte and Carol J. Dewitte to David A. Olsen, 12719 GARDEN PLAIN RD, MORRISON, $300,000

Plautz Farms Inc to Jamie Gerlach and Anita Gerlach, 6183 YORKTOWN RD, PROHETSTOWN, $116,500

Shelby Crady, Karen Mccormick, Nancy Mayoral, and Sandra P. Russell Estate to Matthew Pickering, 505 4TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $130,500

Jason Amos to Sterling Equities Llc, 2520 LAKE RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $31,500

David B. Hurless to Kevin L. Benck Jr., 24049 HILLCREST DRIVE, STERLING, $328,000

William Curtis Bartels and Nancy Bartels to William Curtis Bartels Trustee and Nancy Bartels Trust, 1 Parcel: 20-06-376-011, $0.00

William Curtis Bartels and Nancy Bartels to Nancy Bartels Trustee and Willaim Curtis Bartels Trust, 3 Parcels: 20-06-376-011, 20-07-205-001, and 20-07-205-002, $0.00

Pamela K. Kaufman to Jeffrey Woodworth and Jul Woodworth, MELLOTTS RD, LYNDON, $467,180

Redeed Llc to Ntrn Llc, 1204 WILSON ST, STERLING, $12,000

Gail R. Dancey to Timothy E. Graff Trust and Therese C. Graff Trust, 4305 HILLCREST LANE, STERLING, $274,000

Nancy A. Seyller to Derek W. Bush and Jaicee E. Bush, 507 ASH AVE, MORRISON, $86,500

G Squared Iv Llc to Sea2sky Llc, 606 LINCOLNWAY RD E, MORRISON, $1,150,000

Robert S. Vanriet to Paiwan Properties Llc, 511 E HIGH ST, UNIT A-2, MORRISON, $47,500

Gregory E. Adams and Robert E. Adams to Francis S. Adams, TAMPICO RD, TAMPICO, $3,500

Francis S. Adams and Robert E. Adams to Gregory E. Adams, 1 Parcel: 22-34-400-007, $15,000

Wayne Clarence Anglese to Phyllis A. Nelson, 1006 CHURCH ST S, ALBANY, $212,000

Mary P. Stopher, Timothy Stopher, Mark Stopher, and Richard P. Stopher Estate to Mary P. Stopher, 1114 9TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Quit Claims

Cliff E. Pfundstein, and Katie L. Pfundstein to Cliff E. Pfundstein and Katie L. Pfundstein, 20928 HOOVER ROAD, STERLING, $0.00

Nicole M. Mcwilliams and Nicole Hinman Fka to Robert J. Mcwilliams and Nicole M. Mcwilliams, 1105 LIME ST N, ALBANY, $0.00

Nathan Hinman and Nicole Hinman to Nicole Hinman, 1105 LIME ST N, ALBANY, $0.00

Laura Castaneda to Laura Castaneda Living Trust, 1018 CHARLES ST, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kevin E. Heller to Kuz Its Fun Llc, 201 3RD ST E, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Ann E. Klahn Trustee, Williams S. Klahn Jr. Trust, and Ann E. Klahn Trust to Joseph Vogt and Audrey Vogt, 17431 ELSTON RD, FULTON, $130,000

Warren J. Pattern Trustee, Eva Jane Pattern Trustee, and Pattern Family Trust to Mathai S. Karingada and Sarah M. Cebula, 28953 KNOB HILL CT, ROCK FALLS, $475,500

Executor’s Deeds

Ronald R. Winters Estate to J. Darwin Olsen, 1124 13TH AVE, FULTON, $115,000

Guntorius Oonagh Kennedy Estate to Robert Widtmann, 13940 RICK RD, MORRISON, $0.00

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

William Chernick and Margaret Chernick to Justin D. Cone and Meghan E. Kohler, 1 Parcel: 8752 N. Rainier Court, Byron, $295,000

Clinton Shuler and Katlin Shuler to Brody Massolle, 1 Parcel: 606 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $170,000

Elliot F. Keller and Katy J. Keller to Steven Day and Robin Mennega, 1 Parcel: 7830 W Renee Rue, Dixon, $247, 000

Christopher S. Fant and Tina A. Fant to Jason Paul Peterson and Michelle Lynn Peterson, 1 Parcel: 104 N Elm St, Davis Junction, $169,900

Donna M. Mann to Jean A. Suneson, 1 Parcel: 807 Webster St, Oregon, $187,500

Daniel E. Ihnen and Linda S. Ihnen to Thomas A. Crabb and Edeltraud Crabb, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-01-252-004, $17,500

Jean A. Suneson to Nitram Properties Inc.: 1511 N. River Road, Oregon, and 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-34-200-015, $377,000

David Whitcombe and Amber Whitcombe to Zachary Bomkamp and Sidney Bomkamp, 2 Parcels: 107 Blackberry Cir, Dixon, and 109 N Blackberry Cir, Dixon, $199,900

Hre Builders Llc to Juan Villanueva-Bonilla, Juan Villanueva Bonilla, and Maria Pena Herrera, 1 Parcel: 59 S Regulators St., Rochelle, $311,000

Kathern M. Fritz to Shady Oak Holdings Llc, 1 Parcel: 511 W Blackhawk Dr, Byron, $480,000

Daniel J. Kelly Jr. to Maria G. Ayala and Jose Natividad Ayala Huerta, 1 Parcel: 9955 E High Rd, Stillman Valley, $240,000

Nicolo Venezia to Jamie Trunko, 1 Parcel: 310 W Hitt St, Mt. Morris, $72,000

Nicolas Michael Escobar and Lindsay Marie Mitchell to Lucas Tyler Murphy and Jennifer Lynn Murphy, 1 Parcel: 604 W Oregon St, Polo, $280,000

Patricia K. Guillotte to David Martin, 1 Parcel: 208 Irene Ave, Rochelle, $175,000

Debbra A. Ohlwine Trustee and Debbra A. Ohlwine Rev Tr. to Joel B. Bear and Jenette R. Bear, 1 Parcel: 8455 W Judson Rd, Polo, $330,000

Gerardo Murillo to Jose Antonio Nambo Belmonte and Yasmin Nambo, 1 Parcel: 822 N. Main St., Rochelle, $65,000

Gerardo Murillo to Jose Antonio Nambo Belmonte and Yazmin Nambo, 1 Parcel: 115 S 12th St, Rochelle, $65,000

Tom J. Hartnett Iii to Jaime E. Barragan Anaya and Zara K. Barragan Anaya, 1 Parcel: 1002 W 1st Ave, Rochelle, $148,470

Thomas L. Hada and Stephanie L. Hada to Jamie Schifferer, 1 Parcel: 620 S 3rd St, Rochelle, $193,000

Quit Claims

Todd P. Stecker to Todd P. Stecker and Kimberly J. Stecker, 1 Parcel: 7620 S Woodlawn Rd, Rochelle, $$0.00

Ronald S. Viederis and Barbara J. Viederis to Ronald S. Viederis Trustee, Barbara J. Viederis Trustee, and Ronald S & J Viederis Tr. 1 Parcel: 4711 N Wendorf Rd, Monroe Center, $0.00

James M. Kohler to Joy A. Kohler, 1 Parcel: 155 Harvest Glenn Dr, Davis Junction, $0.00

Tamika M. Willstead to Dennis K. Willistead, 1 Parcel: 2964 W Oregon Trail Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Carolyn A. Rink Trustee and Pauline M. Smith Tr to Carolyn & Stuart Smith Farm Llc and Carolyn And Stuart Smith Farm Llc, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-01-100-001, $0.00

Carolyn A. Rink Trustee and Pauline M. Smith Tr. to Carolyn A. Rink Trustee and Carolyn & Polly Smith Tr2025, 1 Parcel in Byron Township: 05-05-200-002, $0.00

Janice B. Russo Trustee, Janice B. Russo Rev Tr, Karl V. Dauphin, Randall Osborne, John Osborne, and Michele Stretz to Matthew Blum and Krista Blum, 1 Parcel: 8848 W. Pines Rd., Polo, $1,550,000

Susan A. Engebretson Trustee and Barnes Tr1 to Susan A. Engebretson Trustee and Susan A. Engebretson Tr2, 1 Parcel: 917 W 8th Ave, Rochelle, $0.00

Marta Brown Trustee, Kathleen Brown Trustee, Jean O. Brown Lv Tr, to Joel Alan Detig, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-09-300-011, $434,490

Deeds in Trust

James C. Youssi to James C. Youssi Trustee and James C. Youssi Tr1, 1 Parcel: 1145 Clifton Terrace, Rochelle, $0.00

Doug Collins and Anna Collins to Douglas C. Collins Trustee, Anna Collins Trustee, Douglas C. Collins Tr, and Anna Collins Tr., 1 Parcel: 5997 S Ridge Rd, Oregon, $0.00

Randy Baker and Jeanne Baker to Jeanne A. Baker Trustee and Jeanne A. Baker Tr., 1 Parcel: 6948 N Deer Trl, Byron $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office