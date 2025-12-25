Culver’s of Rock Falls celebrates 25th anniversary in the Sauk Valley community

Culver’s of Rock Falls invites the community to help the business celebrate its 25th anniversary by visiting the restaurant and participating in its community giveaways.

The giveaways will take place over three days, from Jan. 2-4, and every 25th guest will receive a free gift during the weekend celebration. Each day will have special giveaways and events, which are listed below and on posters in the restaurant.

Friday, Jan. 2: The first 100 dine-in guests at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free Culver’s T-shirt to wear throughout 2026 and receive a free scoop of custard.

Saturday, Jan. 3: A kid’s birthday party will be from 4-8 p.m. and will include 25% off kids meals, face painting and games.

Sunday, Jan. 4: $2.50 single scoop dishes of custard (toppings not included).

“A big thank you to the Sauk Valley community for their support over the last 25 years since opening our doors on January 2, 2001. We look forward to the next 25 years,” owner/operator Ashlee Alber said.