OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling celebrates ribbon-cutting

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center joined the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 18, to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, located at 1840 1st Ave. (Photo Provided By OSF HeathCare)

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center joined the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 18, for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, located at 1840 First Ave.

The event highlighted the clinic’s commitment to providing convenient, high-quality care for residents in the Sauk Valley, according to a news release.

The Sterling clinic opened Oct. 13, offering services in general surgery, family medicine and podiatry. Initial providers included Dr. David Powers, general surgery; Dr. Marissa Frost, family medicine; and podiatrists Nathan Mauren and Gayana Wanniarachchi.

Since then, the team has grown to include Dr. Matthew Hefty, general surgery; Dana Hoffman, obstetrics and gynecology; and starting Jan. 9, family medicine provider Jennifer Hernandez.

Hernandez will care for patients in Sterling on Mondays and Thursdays. She earned her nursing degrees from Olivet Nazarene University and is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Her clinical experience includes internal medicine and pediatrics, with a special interest in cardiology and urgent care medicine.

For more information about OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, visit osfsaintkatharine.org.