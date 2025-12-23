OSF Saint Katharine expands support for moms with new classes and meet-ups at ‘The Mom Spot’

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is enhancing its commitment to Sauk Valley mothers by offering an expanded selection of classes and support groups, now hosted in a newly designed space called The Mom Spot at the Town Square Centre clinic.

The Mom Spot was created to serve as a welcoming home base for prenatal education and parent support.

“We wanted a space that we could call a home base,” said organizer Gwen Strum, BSN. “Our goal was a multipurpose area where we could teach prenatal classes and hold support groups in a setting that feels comfortable and safe for parents and their children.”

The space came together through donations from the inpatient obstetrics department and the obstetrics and gynecology clinic, along with contributions of time, talent, and décor from staff.

“We are so excited about this new space and the potential it holds for our patients and their families,” Strum added.

Expanded offerings include:

Moms’ group: Monthly meet-up for expecting moms and those raising young children, featuring educational topics, crafts, snacks and social time.

Breastfeeding class: Covers positioning, latch techniques and tips for a confident start.

Prenatal class: Baby basics 101 – Hands-on class covering infant care essentials throughout the first year of life.

Prenatal class: Strong starts – Birth and beyond – Comprehensive prenatal class focused on labor, birth and comfort measures.

Breastfeeding support group: Weekly sessions for guidance and infant weight checks.

Moments for mom: Mental health-focused group led by rotating providers.

Moms on the move: Weekly walking group from April through October.

All classes are free and RSVP is preferred. For details or to register, visit osfsaintkatharine.org/events. Town Square Centre clinic is located at 102 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.