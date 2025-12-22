Durbin talks ag policy with Illinois farmers

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, speaks to reporters after giving remarks to Illinois Farm Bureau members and staff at the annual meeting in Chicago. (Photo by Catrina Rawson of FarmWeek) (IFB Design)

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, met with Illinois Farm Bureau members at the organization’s annual meeting in Chicago to highlight agriculture’s vital role in the economy and the importance of providing fair, balanced support as farmers navigate ongoing challenges.

Speaking to a room full of more than 100 people Dec. 6, Durbin acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding trade and tariffs, noting their impact on farm income and market stability. He said he is working with colleagues on bipartisan efforts, including expanding year-round E15 ethanol sales, and stressed that agriculture remains one of the most bipartisan issues in Congress.

The senator also addressed questions about farmer bridge payments the Trump administration later announced qualifying farmers would receive from the USDA by Feb. 28.

Up to $12 billion will be made available to farmers to help them cope with narrow profit margins through the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program. Further details about these payments are still to come, but Durbin said he hopes USDA comes through to “keep their promise to help these farmers.”

“I want to give them (farmers) a helping hand,” he told Jim Taylor of the RFD Radio Network. “I think there will be fair apportioning of any of these checks, so the people in the Midwest have a fighting chance.”

Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau member Steve Turner said Durbin’s comments about these payments resonated with farmers facing financial strain. Turner explained that while producers prefer “trade, not aid,” the reality of depressed grain prices and rising input costs has created a squeeze on profitability.

“We’ve been here before,” he told FarmWeek. “When markets are down, advancing part of those farm program payments can help farmers manage cash flow and keep operations moving.”

Turner also reinforced Durbin’s remarks about IFB’s credibility and reputation in Washington, D.C., noting that the organization’s influence comes from its grassroots approach and preparation. He said the organization’s advocacy is effective because members share real-world experiences supported by research, ensuring policymakers like Durbin hear clear, fact-based messages during discussions on farm policy.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.