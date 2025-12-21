Eastern Iowa Community Colleges honored with 2025 Outstanding Community College Awards 

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is proud to be recognized by Community Colleges for Iowa with multiple honors as part of the 2025 Outstanding Community College Awards, celebrating excellence in education, leadership and partnerships across Iowa’s community college network.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges stretches north and south along the Mississippi River and includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges.

EICC earned distinction for its collaboration with 3M, ADM, and LyondellBasell through the launch of the state’s first Process Technician (P-Tech) Program and for the exemplary achievements of three individuals — Tom Arends, Automotive Department Coordinator; Erin Snyder, Chief Communication Officer; and Nicky Friedrichsen, Director of Board, Legislative and Foundation Relations.

“These recognitions reflect the heart of who we are at EICC,” said Chancellor Bryan Renfro. “Our strength lies in our people and our partnerships. Whether it’s through innovative programs like P-Tech, or the daily work of dedicated leaders like Tom, Erin, and Nicky, we are creating pathways that change lives and strengthen our communities.”

The P-Tech Program, created in collaboration with 3M, ADM and LyondellBasell, was honored with the Outstanding Business & Industry Partner Award. Designed to prepare students for high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing and processing, the program represents years of coordination, vision, and problem-solving between EICC and its industry partners.

“This partnership is a testament to what can be accomplished when education and industry work toward a shared vision,” Renfro said.

In addition, Arends was recognized with the Outstanding Faculty Award for his leadership and commitment to student success. Arends, who began his career as a part-time parts counter employee, has become a driving force in technical education at EICC. He has strengthened partnerships with regional high schools, led the Automotive Regional Planning Partnership, and helped establish the college’s three regional academies in Diesel and Automotive Technology.

“Teaching isn’t just about helping students learn a trade,” Arends said. “It’s about helping them discover what they’re capable of — giving them confidence, purpose and a pathway to success. Watching them find their passion and achieve their goals is what keeps me inspired every day.”

EICC’s Outstanding Staff Award recipient, Erin Snyder, was honored for her leadership in strategic communication and institutional advancement. As Chief Communication Officer, Snyder co-led the college’s accreditation efforts with the Higher Learning Commission and the State of Iowa, ensuring EICC continues to meet and exceed the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. She also played a central role in guiding the college’s strategic planning process and led a data training initiative with the Gardner Institute, promoting a culture of evidence-based decision-making across the institution.

“EICC is full of people who care deeply about our mission, and it’s an honor to help share their work and amplify their impact,” Snyder said. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of a team that’s always striving to do better for our students and our communities.”

The college also celebrated the recognition of Nicky Friedrichsen with the Outstanding Advocate Award. As Director of Board, Legislative and Foundation Relations, Friedrichsen was honored for her steadfast commitment to advancing state policies and legislation that support Iowa’s community colleges. Representing the voices of Trustees, students, graduates, and the broader community college community, she plays a vital role in ensuring EICC remains engaged and influential in statewide discussions. Through her work with Quorum, she helps track and elevate legislative actions that make a meaningful difference for higher education across the state.

The Outstanding Community College Awards are presented annually by Community Colleges for Iowa to recognize exemplary faculty, staff, alumni, and business and industry partners who advance the mission of community colleges across the state. The awards were presented during the Community Colleges for Iowa Annual Convention and Tradeshow.