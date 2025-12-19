Dixon’s OSF Saint Katharine selects Sunflower, DAISY Award recipients

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon has recognized two Mission Partners for their extraordinary commitment to compassionate communication and patient-centered care.

Evelyn “Evie” Kaufman, CNA, received the Sunflower Award, and Tania Salazar Davalos, RN, was honored with the DAISY Award. Both awards are presented quarterly to caregivers who exemplify the OSF Mission to serve with the greatest care and love.

Evelyn “Evie” Kaufman (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

The Sunflower Award celebrates non-nursing staff who go above and beyond to provide exceptional service and support to patients and families.

Kaufman was nominated by a visitor for her ability to connect with a patient who is deaf. During a recent procedure, she used sign language to communicate with the patient, ensuring he felt understood and comfortable.

“It was such a blessing for us to have Evie and her help today,” the nominator said.

The DAISY Award, an international program, honors nurses who demonstrate extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care.

Davalos serves as a registered nurse on the medical/surgical floor at OSF Saint Katharine. She was nominated by a patient who faced a frightening hospitalization while visiting from Kosovo. Unable to speak English, the patient described how Tania bridged the language gap using translation tools, gestures and empathy.

“From the very first moment, Tania made me feel like everything was going to be OK,” the patient wrote. “Her kindness crossed all language barriers. She treated me like family, not just a patient.”

She took extra time to ensure the patient was comfortable and included the patient’s family in every step of care, patiently explaining treatment and encouraging them to translate when needed. Her efforts transformed fear into trust and isolation into comfort, creating an environment of healing for both his body and spirit.