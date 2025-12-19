Shaw Local

Dixon schools hire paraprofessionals, appoint coaches

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

By Charlene Bielema

The Dixon School Board approved new hires, a change of status, and several coach appointments Wednesday, Dec. 17.

New hires

  • Nicholette Alex, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Dec. 18, 2025
  • Jordan Harrison, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective Jan. 5, 2026
  • Allison Zimmerman, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective Jan. 5, 2026

Change of Status

  • Kellie Morrison, from Reagan Middle School nurse to Dixon High School nurse, effective Jan. 5, 2026

Dixon High School coaches, activities

  • Jana Cox, accompanist at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

2025-26 Reagan Middle School coaches

  • Jamie Brigl – Girls Basketball
  • Katie Provo – Girls Basketball
  • Doug Hicks – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend
  • Stacy Barber – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend
  • Courtney Rogers – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend
  • Owen Brooks – Assistant Wrestling

All RMS coach appointments are effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

