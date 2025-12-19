Dixon schools hire paraprofessionals, appoint coaches

The Dixon School Board approved new hires, a change of status, and several coach appointments Wednesday, Dec. 17.

New hires

Nicholette Alex, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Dec. 18, 2025

Jordan Harrison, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective Jan. 5, 2026

Allison Zimmerman, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective Jan. 5, 2026

Change of Status

Kellie Morrison, from Reagan Middle School nurse to Dixon High School nurse, effective Jan. 5, 2026

Dixon High School coaches, activities

Jana Cox, accompanist at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

2025-26 Reagan Middle School coaches

Jamie Brigl – Girls Basketball

Katie Provo – Girls Basketball

Doug Hicks – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend

Stacy Barber – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend

Courtney Rogers – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend

Owen Brooks – Assistant Wrestling

All RMS coach appointments are effective for the 2025-2026 school year.