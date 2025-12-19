Dixon schools hire paraprofessionals, appoint coaches

The Dixon School Board approved new hires, a change of status, and several coach appointments Wednesday, Dec. 17.
New hires
- Nicholette Alex, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Dec. 18, 2025
- Jordan Harrison, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective Jan. 5, 2026
- Allison Zimmerman, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective Jan. 5, 2026
Change of Status
- Kellie Morrison, from Reagan Middle School nurse to Dixon High School nurse, effective Jan. 5, 2026
Dixon High School coaches, activities
- Jana Cox, accompanist at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
2025-26 Reagan Middle School coaches
- Jamie Brigl – Girls Basketball
- Katie Provo – Girls Basketball
- Doug Hicks – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend
- Stacy Barber – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend
- Courtney Rogers – Girls Basketball – ½ stipend
- Owen Brooks – Assistant Wrestling
All RMS coach appointments are effective for the 2025-2026 school year.