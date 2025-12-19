Dixon School Board selects Huyett as district’s next superintendent

Melydi Huyett smiles at her family Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, after her selection as Dixon Public Schools' next superintendent. (Alex T. Paschal)

A Dixon native now serving as an elementary principal in Polo will be Dixon Public Schools' next superintendent after current Superintendent Margo Empen retires in July 2026.

The school board on Wednesday, Dec. 17, unanimously approved Melydi Huyett’s 3-year contract, which will go into effect July 1, 2026. Huyett currently is principal of Centennial Elementary School in Polo.

“I am truly honored to be a part of and serve Dixon Public Schools,” Huyett said. “I look forward to working in partnership with our students, our staff and our community partners in order to continue to do what’s best for the students of Dixon and our community.”

Huyett has 20 years of experience in public education and a strong background in instructional leadership, district administration and student-centered outcomes, according to a news release from DPS.

At Polo’s Centennial Elementary, she has led efforts in math and English language arts development, state and federal grant writing, one-on-one technology implementation and other programming initiatives, the release said.

“I believe that Dr. Huyett will approach every decision with kindness and respect,” Board President Linda Wegner said in the release.

“Melydi [Huyett] is a lifelong resident of Dixon and a product of Dixon Public Schools. She has said that she sees this as an opportunity to give back to the schools, families, and community that helped shape who she is,” Wegner said.

Throughout Huyett’s career, she’s served as a mentor for new principals throughout Illinois and has been recognized for leadership qualities, the release said.

In 2015, as Centennial Elementary principal, Huyett earned the Award of Excellence in the administrator category for the 2015-16 Illinois State Board of Education’s Those Who Excel education awards program.

She holds a doctorate of education from Aurora University and earned her chief school business official degree from Northern Illinois University, according to the release.

The contract says Huyett must establish residency within the district within one year of her start date and will be paid an annual aggregate salary of $150,000 for the 2026-2027 contract year. That salary will increase by 3% for each contract year after, according to the contract.

The board began preparing for a new superintendent and Empen’s retirement in October 2024. In December that year, they voted to pay the Illinois Association of School Boards $8,400 to conduct the search. The process began in June 2025.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Board Vice President Brandon Rogers said the board should be intentional with its time during this transition period before Huyett starts as superintendent.

Board Secretary Melissa Gates suggested having a few informal meet and greets.

No official meet-and-greet event has been announced.